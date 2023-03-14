MetTel and Talkdesk Partner to Bring an AI-Powered, Unified Customer Experience to Enterprise

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel , a digital transformation and communications leader, announced it will work with Talkdesk®, Inc, a global cloud contact center leader, to offer Talkdesk CX CloudTM to its customers as MetTel Cloud Contact Center, a fully managed network service using artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize and prioritize the most critical customer service processes.

Both companies have been recognized by Gartner® as a 2022 Magic Quadrant™ Leader, with Talkdesk recognized for CCaaS and MetTel for Managed Network Services for the third consecutive year.

According to Gartner Forecast Analysis: Contact Center, Worldwide (March 2022), "Gartner projects contact center end-user spending will climb to $34.6 billion by 2026 as digital channels, analytics, marketplaces and cloud delivery adoption accelerates. AI-infused solutions are anticipated to represent a growing segment of the market." Gartner further says, "Support of hybrid and remote work will accelerate cloud contact center solution adoption, helping fuel a 17.9% global CCaaS end-user spend CAGR through 2026."

"Having the right technology and talent are essential to providing a superior, seamless customer experience and to satisfying our customer obsession which is paramount in all our product offerings," said Ed Fox, CTO of MetTel. "Partnering with Talkdesk extends the depth of MetTel's growing portfolio of cloud and AI capabilities, which are already used to dramatically accelerate response and resolution for network incidents as well as customer support requests."

MetTel customers, such as Grand America Hotels and Resorts, will gain access to a faster, more frictionless customer experience with AI apps to automate customer self-service, empower agents, mitigate fraud, operationalize AI, and enable a hybrid workforce in the contact center.

"We are thrilled to partner with MetTel and to implement their advanced Talkdesk contact center technology for our reservations group. We were impressed with the level of professionalism and expertise MetTel brought to the table during the installation process. They made the onboarding experience enjoyable while meeting our own high standards for performance and compliance," said Adam Talbot, Telecom Manager at Grand America Hotels and Resorts. "With Talkdesk CCaaS in place, we are confident that our guests will have an exceptional experience when making reservations at any of our properties."

"With the combination of the Talkdesk contact center platform and the MelTel Cloud Contact Center, customers can transform their contact centers into profit centers and engines for building greater customer trust and loyalty," said Chad Haydar, global vice president of channel and alliances at Talkdesk.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of solutions improves productivity, reduces costs, and simplifies operations. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter

(@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

