This Summer is About to Get Hot at The Island: Country Music Superstar Carrie Underwood Added to Treasure Island's 2023 Summer Concert Series Lineup

Tickets to Go On Sale Friday, March 17 at TIcasino.com

WELCH, Minn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota's premier entertainment and gaming destination, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, is proud to welcome three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year and 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood to the Treasure Island Amphitheater stage for the first time on Friday, July 21.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino Summer Concert Series (PRNewswire)

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 17 at 10am CST and will be available for purchase at TIcasino.com. Reserved seats will be available for $129, $109, $99 and $79. General admission seating will be sold for $59.

The country music superstar joins a trio of music's biggest entertainers on Treasure Island's 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup: Matchbox Twenty on June 10, Jason Aldean on August 19 and Trampled by Turtles and Caamp on September 16. Underwood's appearance is the latest addition to a long list of country music's biggest names who have taken the Treasure Island Amphitheater stage over the last three summers: Luke Bryan (sold-out crowd of 16,419 on Sept. 3, 2021), Sam Hunt (2022), Dierks Bentley w/ Ashley McBryde (2022) and Aldean (2023). Opened in 2017, the Treasure Island Amphitheater has become a go-to outdoor destination for artists and local and regional music enthusiasts.

Underwood is a true multiformat, multimedia superstar, spanning achievements in music, television and film and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 No. 1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) history, and has seven albums that are certified multi-platinum or platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the U.K. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 "Greatest Hits: Decade #1") – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her first album, "Some Hearts," which was released in 2005. Her current album, "Denim & Rhinestones," was released in June of 2022 and is her 10th consecutive album to make Billboard's Top 10 Albums list.

She has won over 100 major awards including eight GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards, including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), seven Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and 17 American Music Awards. She ended last year as Billboard's Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People's Choice Awards. Her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, concludes March 17 and her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency resumes in June.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 94-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. For more information, visit TIcasino.com.

