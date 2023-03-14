TWINS AND CHEQ TEAM UP TO DELIVER ADVANCED MOBILE ORDERING EXPERIENCES AT TARGET FIELD

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Twins today announced a multi-year partnership with CHEQ , the leader in mobile and social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more, as their Official Mobile Ordering Partner at Target Field.

Beginning with the club's 2023 Home Opener, CHEQ will provide Twins fans with a best-in-class mobile ordering platform for food and beverage via the MLB Ballpark app, including pick-up at select concession stands, along with dynamic wait time capabilities. The platform will also include innovative express kiosks at select concession stand locations throughout the ballpark to help increase ordering efficiencies and decrease line wait times in high volume areas.

"We're excited to partner with CHEQ to provide fans at Target Field with an enhanced mobile ordering service," said Jason Lee, Minnesota Twins Chief Strategy Officer. "Our organization prides itself on delivering the best possible experience for our guests. CHEQ's technology will enable Twins fans to order food and drink in a seamless manner and enjoy gameday at Target Field to the fullest."

CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder, Jake Stone added, "We're delighted to partner with the Minnesota Twins and their passionate fanbase. Twins fans can now order peanuts, cracker jacks, and all their ballpark favorites seamlessly through CHEQ, and spend more time cheering on the home team!"

This is CHEQ's second MLB partnership; their first is with the Miami Marlins.

ABOUT CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. For more information on CHEQ, please visit www.cheqplease.com.

ABOUT MINNESOTA TWINS

The Minnesota Twins are a Major League Baseball team competing in the Central Division of the American League. The franchise has been a staple of the Minnesota sports and philanthropy scene since moving to the state in 1961. In addition to two World Series titles (1987 and 1991), the Twins have won 12 Division Championships (1969, 1987, 1970, 1991, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020) and three American League pennants (1965, 1987 and 1991). Since 2010, the Twins have played their home games at the award-winning Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. In addition, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund donates more than $1 million annually to benefit youth baseball and softball across Twins Territory. For additional information on the Minnesota Twins, please visit twinsbaseball.com and follow the team on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and TikTok .

About TARGET FIELD

Nestled into downtown Minneapolis, the award-winning Target Field – home to Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins – is one of the premier sporting and entertainment venues in the Upper Midwest, and one of the most unique and spectacular ballparks in the game. The 2011 Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year, the ballpark was recognized as having the best game day experience in all of sports by ESPN The Magazine in 2010. Known as the "Greenest Ballpark in America," Target Field was awarded LEED Platinum certification in 2022 and is the only MLB venue to earn five separate LEED honors. Since its opening in 2010, Target Field has hosted MLB's Postseason (2010, '19 and '20), the 2014 MLB All-Star Game, numerous high school and college baseball games, 17 concerts, two college football games, an international soccer match and the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic®.

