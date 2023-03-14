Verity Provides Investment Management Clients with Access to Streamlined Workflows and Enhanced Data Capabilities with New Snowflake Partnership

Verity Provides Investment Management Clients with Access to Streamlined Workflows and Enhanced Data Capabilities with New Snowflake Partnership

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity , a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics, today announced that it has partnered with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to help joint customers store and manipulate data through one system, driving efficiency and enhancing everyday business procedures.

Verity Logo (PRNewswire)

Portfolio managers and analysts within the hedge fund, pension fund, mutual fund, and asset management spaces utilize multiple data tools to improve the internal research process in order to make informed decisions on behalf of their clients. The Verity-Snowflake partnership will provide joint customers with the ability to house Verity datasets within their Snowflake instance and manipulate them alongside other data sources – eliminating the need for error-prone and inefficient data migration processes.

"We always seek new ways to provide our clients with both the tools and resources to enhance their active investment management strategies," said Andrew Robson, Verity CEO. "This partnership with Snowflake further supports our clients in strengthening their data gathering, processing, and storing capabilities."

This partnership bolsters Verity's efforts to offer comprehensive data capabilities and integrations. VerityData's datasets include insider activity, management changes, stock buybacks, At-the-Market offerings, institutional holdings, SPACs, IPOs, lockups, and more. These comprehensive datasets have thousands of datapoints dating back 15+ years, and are supported by Verity's research team that elevates unusual activity for investor decision-making.

"Verity's Data platform, combined with Snowflake's Data Cloud, comprise a powerful suite of capabilities to streamline the investment-making process and mobilize data in service of the enterprise," added Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.

ABOUT VERITY

Verity is a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics delivered through a comprehensive platform to provide best-in-class workflow, portfolio monitoring, and idea-generation solutions to more than 360 institutional investors globally. The platform is the result of a strategic merger between MackeyRMS and InsiderScore, sponsored by Resurgens Technology Partners. Verity delivers a powerful platform combining data, analytics, and research management software solutions for investment teams conducting fundamental research for actively managed client portfolios. The company is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York, Princeton, NJ, Seattle, and London. For more information, visit www.verityplatform.com .

Media Contact

Julia Seebode

Dukas Linden Public Relations

verity@dlpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verity