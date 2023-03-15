Dreametech brings smarter spring cleaning solutions to every household

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data show that people are paying more attention to home cleaning in the post-epidemic era, with the number of people spring cleaning in 2022 rising by 10% compared to 2021. Smart home consumer products leader Dreame Technology introduces three new products from their stellar product line that contribute to their vision of delivering smarter cleaning solutions to every home.

1. DreameBot L10s Ultra

Targeted at families with large living spaces, the DreameBot L10s Ultra leverages enhanced AI and 3D navigation for a fully automated cleaning experience. This DreameBot autonomously collects dust, mops and dries–offering 60 days of hands-free cleaning with a generous 3-liter dust bag.

Its autonomy doesn't come at the cost of power. Packed with 5,300pa of suction, L10s Ultra is regarded as one of the most powerful vacuums on the market. Householders don't have to worry about cleaning the DreameBot out, given its self-cleansing nature and with an additional "Auto-Empty" function when the dust bag gets full.

2. Dreametech H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum

Ideal for tackling blind spots in bathrooms and kitchens, the H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum is a worthy addition to the householder's cleaning inventory. Users can take advantage of its generous 900mL clean-water tank for a longer-lasting cleaning.

After use–and once plugged in–the vacuum's brush will completely dry itself in just an hour and a half–preventing mildew, mold and that unpleasant "damp" smell householders find on mops. Householders can also dry it themselves anytime they need to.

But the star feature on this H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum must be the edge-to-edge cleaning design, which gets the grime out of those tricky corners normal vacuums can't reach.

Wet or dry, the H12 Pro is equipped to handle cleaning at the highest standard with a high-speed brushless motor that wipes floors 520 times per minute, quickly and easily removing dust, debris, spills, even hair. What's more, the H12 Pro uses an advanced sensor to detect mess; automatically adjusting suction for greater efficiency and power.

The H12 Pro is also easy to wield with dual-rotation action – and thanks to advanced self-cleaning capabilities, it's able to disentangle hair and scrub off dirt–always ensuring you're vacuuming with a clean brush. Additionally, with a serrated brush scraper, it's also able to clean itself as it glides along the floor.

3. DreameBot D10 Plus

Pet hair is usually a pet owner's biggest pet peeve. Getting it off the carpet usually takes time and effort, which could be spent elsewhere. Thanks to its powerful 4000Pa suction and automatic carpet-detection, the DreameBot D10 Plus picks up hair, fur and more – completely hands-free.

That's right, householders can leave D10 Plus to pick up pet hair for 45 days straight without worrying about emptying it out thanks to a spacious 2.5-liter dust bag, into which it automatically empties any dirt.

What's more, with high-performance LiDAR navigation technology–coupled with a SLAM algorithm for smart routing–the D10 Plus can accurately map your home in as little as 8 minutes, locating obstacles and circumventing them for an efficient–and thorough–cleaning.

