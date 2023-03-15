HanAll Biopharma Opens Applications for the 2023 Pharmaceutical Industry Fellowship Program

Applications for physicians trained in Indonesia now open until April 15, 2023 12:00 AM

The Pharmaceutical Industry Fellowship Program provides physicians with the opportunity to experience the various steps of the drug development process

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd. (KRX: 009420. KS), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing innovative medicines for patients, is now accepting applications for the 2023 pharmaceutical industry fellowship program through April 15, 2023. The program is open to physicians trained in Indonesia, who have a strong interest in working for a global biopharma company.

The Pharmaceutical Industry Fellowship Program, which runs from September 2023 to September 2025, offers intensive training to grow into global drug development experts. Participants will rotate every six months among four main arenas of drug development including clinical development and project management, operations and regulatory affairs, preclinical development and CMC, and business development.

The fellows will also receive education through DIA learning, experienced mentoring, as well as hands-on experience working in a biopharmaceutical company.

"Our fellowship program fosters next generation research leaders contributing to discovering and developing innovative therapies for patients. The fellows have the opportunity to explore the wide range of roles and workstreams involved in taking a therapy from discovery to commercialization and emerge positioned for a variety of careers in biotechnology and pharma, while providing additional layers of thoughts and perspectives to our team," said Almira Chabi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer at HanAll.

Physicians based in Indonesia with strong English communication skills are eligible to apply. Further information on required qualifications and how to apply can be found at HanAll's official LinkedIn page or the company website (http://recruithpi.hanall.com).

About HanAll Biopharma

HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in 1973, with the mission of making meaningful contributions to patients' lives by introducing innovative, impactful therapies to address severe unmet medical needs. HanAll has been operating a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in areas ranging from endocrine, circulatory, and urologic diseases for more than 49 years.

HanAll has expanded its focus to ophthalmology, immunology, oncology and neurology to discover and develop innovative medicines for patients with diseases for which there are no effective treatments. Its lead pipeline asset, HL161 (INN: batoclimab), an anti-FcRn antibody, is being developed in Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials across the world for the treatment of rare autoimmune disorders including myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, warm autoimmune hymolytic anemia, neuromyelitis optica, and immune thrombocytopenia. Another main asset, HL036 (INN: tanfanercept), an anti-TNF alpha biologic, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in the US and China for the treatment of dry eye disease. For further information connect with us on linkedIn or Instagram. For any media inquiries, please contact HanAll PR/IR (pr@hanall.com , ir@hanall.com ).

Disclaimer statement

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements HANALL (the company, we) makes concerning its 2023 business and financial outlook and related plans; the therapeutic potential of its product candidates; the intended results of its strategy and the company, and its collaboration partners', advancement of, and anticipated clinical development, data readouts and regulatory milestones and plans, including the timing of planned clinical trials and expected data readouts; the design of future clinical trials and the timing and outcome of regulatory filings and regulatory approvals. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors our expectations regarding its the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical and clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements; our reliance on collaborations with third parties; estimating the commercial potential of our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technologies and drugs; our limited operating history; and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Korea Stock Exchange (KRX) filings and reports, including in our most recent annual report as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by the company with the KRX. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by Korean law and regulations.

