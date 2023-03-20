Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Draws Back the Curtain on the Debut of Le Méridien Melbourne

The European-born brand invites creative-minded travellers to savour the good life at Melbourne's historic entertainment site

BETHESDA, Md., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, unveils Le Méridien Melbourne, marking the brand's debut to Australia. Located on a prime location overlooking Parliament House, Spring Street, and the east of Melbourne, the hotel invites travellers to savour the moment and connect with Melbourne's famed art, culture, and culinary scene through the brand's timeless perspective on modern travel.

Le Méridien Melbourne – Guest Room (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to introduce Le Méridien to Australia and bring the brand's European essence of savouring the good life to global tastemakers and locals," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "Melbourne is a destination known for its rich history and thriving art, culture, and culinary scene, which makes it the perfect fit for Le Méridien. We look forward to welcoming travellers as they explore Melbourne in style."

Originally built as a hotel in the 1850s, the site has been a cornerstone of Melbourne's arts and culture scene through its many iterations as a theatre, cinema, nightclub, and live performance venue. Returning to its original interpretation as a hotel, Le Méridien Melbourne pays homage to its rich history through curated design, immersive art installations, and exciting culinary collaborations.

Mid-Century Modern Design

The property offers 235 guest rooms, including 14 suites, where contemporary style meets mid-century elegance with custom joinery, eye-catching lighting, and chic marble bathrooms. Soothing neutrals are paired with tactile finishes and a pop of colour – such as the striking air-force blue velvet chairs that give a nod to the brand's Air France origins. High room floors feature floor-to-ceiling views over the pool and out to the east of Melbourne, while lower levels immerse travellers in Melbourne's bustling laneways or the historic red brick and stained-glass façade.

All guest rooms feature the brand's signature room scent, Malin + Goetz bath amenities, signature Le Méridien beds, Marshall Speakers, 55-inch LCD TVs, signature bottled cocktails by The Everleigh Bottling Co., a personal coffee machine with artisan coffee pods, and a dedicated working desk designed for the creative-minded traveller. Suites are elevated with black stone kitchenettes, premium Smeg appliances, luxury barware, a selection of art books, beautifully-crafted oak board games, and Yamaha MusicCast 500 turntables with a selection of vinyls from artists such as Prince and James Brown, who once performed on-site.

Focus on Local Art

Retaining the original Art Deco façade paired with chic mid-century interiors, the 12-story building designed by Melbourne architecture practice, Peddle Thorp, brings a sense of glamour and theatre to Bourke Street. Guests are greeted with a private porte-cochère driveway featuring a striking mural by local artist Stephen Baker, before entering the dazzling lobby filled with mid-century inspired furniture, polished natural stone, and terrazzo. A large-scale sculptural installation by Marta Figueiredo and projected video art by Wendy Yu introduces lobby visitors to Le Méridien's global Unlock Art programme, which connects guests with the "Art of Noticing" self-guided walking tour and complimentary art gallery access, all simply accessible by presenting their Unlock Art™ room key.

European Classics with a Local Twist

Le Splash – the showpiece rooftop pool and terrace – hosts an additional large-scale mural by Stephen Baker and features an open-air bar serving cocktails, poolside snacks, and inventive local gelato flavours from Le Scoop by Le Méridien – the brand's signature handcrafted gelato and sorbet cream programme. There will also be a seasonal pop-up cinema on the rooftop that will launch later this year, in collaboration with Melbourne International Film Festival and French Film Festival. Adjoining the pool deck is a 24-hour TechnoGym complete with virtual personal trainers and a sauna. Intermission is a lobby café serving barista-brewed Axil coffee by day, and transforms into a wine bar by night, offering petit plates and an extensive list of local and imported rosé wines. In the subterranean level, low-lit restaurant, Dolly, serves elevated European dishes by Executive Chef Christian Graebner made from local Victorian produce, accompanied by an extensive wine list, and artful cocktails designed in collaboration with The Everleigh Bottling Co.

Creative Meetings & Events

The hotel offers 420 square metres of total conference space, with the largest presenting 182 square metres that can be divided into two rooms. A dedicated meetings floor features four additional rooms and three private working booths. The facilities in the heart of Melbourne CBD include ample on-site parking, high-speed Internet access, and the latest audio and video equipment. These flexible, functional spaces are crafted for conferences, planning workshops, executive boardroom meetings, social functions, and weddings.

"We are excited to draw back the curtain on Melbourne's most glamourous new hotel and invite guests to savour the good life through immersive art, elevated European dining, and our showpiece rooftop pool," said Peter Minatsis, General Manager, Le Méridien Melbourne.

For more information on Le Méridien Melbourne or to make a reservation, please visit www.lemeridienmelbourne.com.

About Le Méridien Melbourne

With its prime uptown location at 20 Bourke St, Le Méridien Melbourne is ideally located to experience the richness of Melbourne's art, history and culture. The 5-star hotel features 235 mid-century inspired guest rooms and suites, a ground floor café and bar, restaurant, and a showstopping rooftop pool deck with expansive views overlooking Bourke St, Parliament House, and towards Fitzroy Gardens. Known for its immersive art and culinary programme, Le Méridien Melbourne is a social meeting point for the creative-minded traveller. For more information, visit www.lemeridienmelbourne.com. Stay connected to Le Méridien Melbourne on Instagram and Facebook.

About Le Méridien® Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960's Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With over 110 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. For more information, please visit www.lemeridien.com, and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

