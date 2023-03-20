Nine-Time Billboard Charting Artist Kwanza Jones Releases 3 New Tracks To Go Face To Face Against Adversity

Kwanza Jones releases 3 new singles titled "Time To Win," "Turn It Around," and "Whatever It Takes," through her company SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed artist, Kwanza Jones , releases 3 new singles. The songs titled, " Time To Win ," " Turn It Around ," and " Whatever It Takes ," are thematically connected by the power of choice and determination.

SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones music releases: “Time To Win” “Turn It Around” and “Whatever It Takes” (PRNewswire)

"There is power in choice and you have that power. Decide who you want to be and go be it," said Jones.

Listen to " Time To Win " || " Turn It Around " || " Whatever It Takes "

These singles are released through her company, SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones , a media, lifestyle, and personal development brand founded by Jones with a simple, yet ambitious vision – to be earth's most action-inspiring organization.

SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones is a media and personal development brand that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community . They create songs that are energizing, positive, and empowering. Their mission is to boost humans to be better and improve the world together with music being the pillar art form.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative , she has committed over $100 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Supercharge