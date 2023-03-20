WiMi To Develop Collaborative Eye-Tracking Data Visualization System for Improving Work Efficiency

BEIJING, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it is developing a collaborative eye-tracking data visualization system. With the development of digital image processing technology and computer-supported collaborative work, eye-tracking technology enables the sharing of eye-tracking data and the perception of collaborative information and can be applied to collaborative interaction.

In collaborative interaction, text, voice, gesture, and other forms of interaction cannot accurately express the semantic meaning, so how to form an organic collaborative body from the visual attention resources of multiple users has also become a complex problem. To address this challenge, WiMi is now developing a collaborative eye-tracking data visualization system for multi-user interaction. By acquiring, computing, and transmitting the eye-tracking data of different users in a collaborative environment in real-time and by analyzing and visualizing the eye-tracking data, the system achieves collaborative perception of visual attention behavior and interaction intentions. And on this basis, the system's architecture and modules are designed.

WiMi applies eye-tracking data visualization technology to reduce semantic ambiguity and improve the quality and efficiency of collaborative interaction. Through a sharing mechanism, the system allows individual users to match other users' visual attention resources to their goals and intentions, thereby reducing their cognitive load and improving interaction efficiency and subjective experience.

To distribute the computational load generated by eye-tracking data recording and processing rationally and to maximize the number of users in a collaborative environment, WiMi's system will adopt a client/server architecture. The server is responsible for recording, processing, controlling, and forwarding the eye-tracking data from the client. The client is responsible for calculating, requesting, and visualizing the eye-tracking data. All clients communicate only with the server, and the clients do not communicate directly with each other but instead with each other by forwarding data through the server. The advantage of this architecture is that the server provides a uniform data forwarding model, and all client data is aggregated on the server side for consistent processing and distribution. The client-side supports the specific tasks of eye-tracking calibration and eye-tracking data calculation, which are then sent to the server.

WiMi's collaborative eye-tracking data visualization system can be used in many industries and fields, such as education, intelligent driving, medical image analysis, and training. Instead of voice interaction, it can effectively assist users in collaboration and division of labor and enhance group cognition. For example, in a classroom scenario, two eye-tracking systems record eye-movement data from two pairs of students and share it as a joint attention resource. For conceptual knowledge, the more joint attention resources there are, the better the learning outcomes.

In a car driving scenario, the passenger seat provides the driver with information about the road to compensate for blind spots. Therefore, recording the co-drivers point of view and presenting it to the driver visually can help them perceive the relevant road information and improve driving safety. In telemedicine scenarios, international medical consultations and surgical teams with members from different countries and regions can create language barriers. For this reason, a combination of verbal and eye-movement collaborative commands was used to enable other members to cooperate in the target selection task during the simulated surgery. In software engineering, using collaborative eye-tracking and visualization of eye-tracking data can facilitate collaboration and division of labor in collaborative work and improve the efficiency of code review.

In a collaborative work scenario, the eye-movement data is recorded by an eye-tracking device and displayed on a public screen, allowing users to see the searched area by collaborators, thus consciously avoiding repetitive and redundant searches and improving efficiency. WiMi analyzed the distribution of eye-movement data when multiple users completed collaborative search tasks and found that the distribution of eye-gaze points varied significantly between different interaction methods. Especially in the case of eye-movement data visualization and sharing, the distribution of eye-movement points of different users tended to compensate for each other, resulting in a clearer sense of division of labor and shorter task completion time, which can significantly improve the efficiency of collaborative work.

Eye tracking opens up a rich new experience of human-computer interaction. In the future, WiMi plans to combine eye-tracking technology with virtual reality to give users a more realistic and immersive experience. WiMi will capture accurate information about the user's visual attention, opening up new possibilities for creating more immersive virtual scenes. This application holds excellent promise in entertainment, shopping, and healthcare.

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others.

