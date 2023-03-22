Peerspace Announces the Open Door Awards Identifying the Best Spaces to Meet, Create, and Celebrate

The peer-to-peer marketplace for hourly venue rentals celebrates extraordinary spaces with its

inaugural awards program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Peerspace , the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events, announces its inaugural Open Door Awards . Revealing the most remarkable spaces in the event, meeting, and production categories in cities around the world, this accolade spotlights spaces ranging from stylish studios and storefronts, to luxurious lofts, stunning meeting rooms, and everything in between.

"Since 2014, Peerspace has opened doors to new and never-ending possibilities. We help guests access incredible spaces, managed by talented and passionate hosts, where they can bring their creative ideas to life," says Peerspace CEO Eric Shoup. "The Open Door Awards celebrate spaces around the world that are catalysts for creativity. These are spaces where guests fulfill their visions for everything from milestone events and birthday parties, to corporate meetings and brainstorm sessions, to music video and photo shoots."

The inaugural awards recognize over 600 winning spaces across 23 cities in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. These spaces represent the most exciting and inspiring spaces on Peerspace that provide the best backdrop for your most memorable moments. The award-winning spaces include:

Open Door Award winners are catalysts for creativity and operated by high performing hosts. To determine winners, Peerspace takes into account factors such as bookings, listing views, host response time, and guest ratings and reviews, using full-year data from 2022.

The inaugural round of awards celebrates the top 10 spaces for events*, meetings and production for 23 major cities across the globe. The cities ranked include Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York City, Paris, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington D.C.

For the full list of award winners, please visit madein.peerspace.com/awards. For more information about booking or hosting a space on Peerspace, please visit www.peerspace.com .

About Peerspace

Peerspace is the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events. The company opens doors to the most inspiring spaces around the world, from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. Peerspace welcomes guests to over 40,000 spaces where they can bring their creative ideas to life, and empowers hosts to earn additional income simply by opening their doors. Peerspace was founded in San Francisco in 2014, and the company's investors include GV (Google Ventures) and Foundation Capital. Discover the best places to meet, create, and celebrate at Peerspace.com.

*London, Paris and Sydney excluded from the events category.

CONTACT: Molly Burke, molly.burke@peerspace.com

