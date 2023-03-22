Sabre announces agreement with Capillary Technologies to help airlines and hoteliers delight travelers through next-generation customer loyalty programs

Airlines and hoteliers across the globe are now able to utilize the power of Sabre and Capillary's advanced solutions together by integrating Capillary's sophisticated loyalty tools with their existing Sabre technology

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an agreement with Capillary Technologies , a best-in-class loyalty management and customer data platform provider that delivers AI-based, cloud-native SaaS programs and solutions. Through the agreement, Sabre has incorporated the Capillary Loyalty Management solution into the Sabre platforms for airlines and hoteliers, adding Capillary's advanced loyalty management capabilities to their comprehensive offerings.

The Sabre and Capillary agreement will provide:

Valuable insights into customer loyalty data through real-time analytics;

New opportunities for end-to-end loyalty management and incremental revenue opportunities for airlines and hoteliers; and

Enhanced customer experiences across the entire traveler journey.

For Sabre Hospitality customers, the Capillary hospitality platform will be integrated with Sabre Hospitality SynXis applications, including Central Reservations, Property Hub, Voice Agent, and Booking Engine. For airlines, Capillary's loyalty management solution can be integrated with SabreSonic, Customer Insights, Payment, and Dynamic Rewards products.

The Capillary Technologies solution goes beyond traditional points-focused loyalty programs to enable brands across travel, and other sectors, to enhance consumer engagement through digital transformation. Using AI to interpret comprehensive data sets, Capillary Technologies provides meaningful, real-time insights into customer preferences, providing recommendations to empower airlines and hoteliers to step-up their relationships with travelers, while enhancing revenue-creation opportunities, through truly personalized interactions across all traveler touchpoints. Capillary Technologies has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave TM : Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023 report. Capillary's Loyalty+ has earned 5/5 for 13 of the 28 criteria evaluated by Forrester.

"Traveler needs are evolving rapidly as we move through this post-pandemic world," said Joe Doran, senior vice president, Capillary Technologies. "And it is essential that loyalty management solutions are at the forefront of this travel evolution to enable airlines and hotels to attract, retain, and delight their travelers through real-time advanced analytics and recommendations. We're incredibly excited to combine our own expertise with Sabre's so together we can bring Sabre customers, and the wider travel industry the customizable, integrated, cloud-based loyalty management solution they need for success in today's dynamic travel landscape."

With offices around the world, including presence across the United States, India, the Middle East and Asia, Capillary Technologies brings a global understanding and focus to loyalty management.

"I'm delighted that through this alliance we can provide our airline partners with a novel approach to loyalty management that can be seamlessly integrated with their existing technology so they can rapidly respond to market conditions," said Corrie DeCamp, senior vice president, product management for Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our joint loyalty management solution will enable airlines to stay connected with their flyers, understand their preferences, reward their loyalty and improve customer engagement through AI-driven recommendations that create incremental value for our customers and their frequent travelers."

"I'm thrilled that we are further enhancing our hospitality offering through Capillary," said Frank Trampert, senior vice president, global managing director of community sales for Sabre Hospitality. It's vital that hoteliers can understand ever-evolving guest preferences and expectations to create differentiated experiences and keep their guests delighted at every travel touchpoint."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sabre.com .

About Capillary Technologies

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, in particular, South East Asia. Capillary offers end-to-end loyalty programs, a comprehensive view of consumers, and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering 100+ loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary works with 250+ brands including Tata, Asics, PUMA, Adani, Fossil, Shell, Hoya, Pantaloons, GKB Opticals, Indian Terrain, Fossil, Vishal Megamart, and many more from verticals such as apparel, footwear, supermarkets, conglomerates, manufacturing and electronics, pharmacy and wellness, fine dining and QSR, luxury and jewelry, entertainment, travel, and hospitality. With a massive reach of 875 million+ consumers and processing 1.95 billion+ annual transactions, the company has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Ventures, and Filter Capital. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com

