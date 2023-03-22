Statement from Laura Karet

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "After much consideration, I've decided to move on to the next chapter of my life and leave Giant Eagle.

My tenure at Giant Eagle has been incredibly rewarding, and I have been privileged to guide the organization through intricate challenges and unprecedented achievements. I am immensely proud of my colleagues and our collective efforts, which, thanks to our talent and tenacity, have allowed Giant Eagle to not only persevere but also flourish in recent years. Today, Giant Eagle boasts $11.5 billion in sales and operates nearly 500 stores.

Our team consistently works to provide top-quality products and services to our customers and endeavors to make a positive impact on our communities. It has been an honor to contribute to this mission, and as I look ahead to my next chapter, I will be taking some much-needed time with my family.

I would like to express my gratitude to all our Team Members for your unwavering commitment to our communities and for embodying the spirit of teamwork. I take great pride in what we have accomplished together."

View original content:

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP