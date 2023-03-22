Uptycs Named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms

Tool Consolidation Key Factor in CNAPP Market Growth

WALTHAM, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs, provider of the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms. This is the first Gartner Market Guide to focus on Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), highlighting the need for solutions that "bring together multiple disparate security and protection capabilities into a single platform focused on identifying and prioritizing excessive risk of the entire cloud-native application and its associated infrastructure."[1]

Uptycs (PRNewswire)

According to Gartner, a leading analyst firm, by 2026, 80 percent of enterprises will have consolidated security tooling for the life cycle protection of cloud-native applications to three or fewer vendors, down from an average of 10 in 2022. This Market Guide stated that "CNAPP offerings allow an organization to use a single integrated offering to identify risk across the entire life cycle and disparate elements of a cloud-native application, and one that collaboratively puts the developer at the core of the application risk responsibility." In this report, Gartner noted that, "By having consistently enforced policies and by risk-prioritizing remediation efforts, a single-vendor CNAPP offering should reduce developer friction and improve developer experience."

"CNAPP must address the full application lifecycle, providing unified security from developer laptops to containers, but from a single UI and data model. We believe this recognition of the market signals a new stage in cloud security that enables collaboration across software development, IT operations, and security teams to efficiently reduce risk and react more quickly to cloud security incidents," said Ganesh Pai, co-founder and CEO of Uptycs. "As organizations start to shift up and look for ways to eliminate siloed and disparate tools in cybersecurity, we believe this Market Guide will be an important resource to drive those decisions."

Uptycs' unified CNAPP and XDR platform closes security visibility gaps across cloud-native infrastructure by immediately ingesting and analyzing normalized telemetry, giving organizations connected insights across multiple asset classes in a single location. Uptycs covers the modern attack surface—from cloud infrastructure to endpoints to containers and Kubernetes—in one common solution, to eliminate blind spots, ensure compliance, prioritize vulnerabilities, and detect and respond to threats.

To read the full 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, click here.

Resources

[1] Source: Gartner, Market Guide for for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, March 2023

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Uptycs

Your developer's laptop is just a hop away from cloud infrastructure. Attackers don't think in silos, so why would you have siloed solutions protecting public cloud, private cloud, containers, laptops, and servers?

Uptycs reduces risk by prioritizing your responses to threats, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, sensitive data exposure, and compliance mandates across your modern attack surface—all from a single platform, UI, and data model. This includes the ability to tie together threat activity as it traverses on-prem and cloud boundaries, thus delivering a more cohesive enterprise-wide security posture.

Looking for acronym coverage? We have that, too, including CNAPP, CWPP, CSPM, KSPM, CIEM, CDR, and XDR. Start with your Detection Cloud, Google-like search, and the attack surface coverage you need today. Be ready for what's next.

Shift your cybersecurity up with Uptycs. Learn how at: https://www.uptycs.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uptycs