Autism Prevalence is Now 1 in 36, Signifying the 18% Increase in Prevalence Rates Reported by the CDC Since 2021

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Community in Action (TACA) shared that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, autism prevalence has significantly increased to 1 in 36 U. S. children diagnosed with autism. The CDC introduced the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network (ADDM) 16 years ago. The first report concluded 1 in 150 U. S. individuals are diagnosed with autism. In 2023, this number increased by 18 percent in two years and 417 percent since the CDC began counting.

There is a true increase in those being diagnosed with autism. We are not better at diagnosing. We have more autism.

"The CDC prevalence figure is showing a true increase in those being diagnosed with autism. We are not better at diagnosing. There is no widening of the diagnostic criteria or any other excuses. We have more autism. With the reality of this increase, I hope more people will care. As the number of cases continues to increase at an alarming rate the result is more and more families and their children need services and support," said Lisa Ackerman, Founder and Executive Director of TACA. "A prevalence of 1 in 36 cannot be disregarded. Families and their children are counting on us to care, act, and support them. We cannot ignore this epidemic."

Key Facts from the 2020 report:

1 in 36 U. S. children have an autism diagnosis

18 percent increase since the last prevalence survey in 2021

The following 11 states are included in this survey:

AZ, AK, CA, GA, MD, MI, NO, NJ, TN, UT and WI

37.9 percent of the children were classified as having an intellectual disability

4 percent of boys, 1 percent of girls have been diagnosed with autism

This new data indicates autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is common across all groups of children and underscores the considerable need for equitable and accessible screening, services, and support for all children.

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting families affected by autism. With 1 in 36 children in the U. S. diagnosed with autism, support for families is needed now more than ever before. TACA's mission is to provide education, support, and hope to families living with autism with the goal of independence.

