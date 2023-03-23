InComm Payments Wins "Consumer Payments Innovation Award" in 7th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments , a leading payments technology company, today announced that Dual Network Benefit Card ™, a solution of its InComm Healthcare business division, has been selected as winner of the "Consumer Payments Innovation Award" in the 7th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

Dual Network Benefit Card ™ gives health plans the ability to easily add more than one supplemental benefit, reward or healthy foods program to a single member card. The payment product simplifies the transaction process for health plan members while empowering them to use employer or health plan-sponsored funds to purchase healthy products online or at one of 66,000+ retailer locations and providers participating in the over-the-counter (OTC) Network®.

"Every year, our judges look for solutions that solve unique problems and create a more effective payment experience for consumers," said James Johnson, Managing Director at FinTech Breakthrough. "InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card ™ empowers health plans to streamline the traditionally complex process of delivering supplemental benefits to members. We extend our sincere congratulations to the InComm Healthcare team for bringing home the 'Consumer Payments Innovation Award' in 2023."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

"With $2 billion loaded since launch, our Dual Network Benefit Card ™ can manage an unlimited number of programs – each tied to a specific product catalog or benefit option," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "Building and supporting a single card that integrates countless benefit programs is not a simple task. Others in the industry have fallen short for a variety of reasons, such as lacking reliable technology or failing to understand the complexities of healthcare payments. We'd like to thank FinTech Breakthrough for recognizing our team's hard work in overcoming these challenges and developing this product for our partners."

Health plan members can also use funds on Dual Network Benefit Card ™ at specific category providers like dentists and vision centers. InComm Healthcare has extended Dual Network Benefit Card ™ to over 320 health plans that offer their plan members a wide range of benefits across more than 580 health and wellness programs.

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 320 healthcare plans and reaching 8.5 million cardholders. Our proprietary OTC Network currently consists of 66,000+ retailer locations. Our online and mail order options give your members the convenience they expect. Our InComm Healthcare Dual Network Benefit Card ™ is revolutionizing supplemental benefits by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card including OTC products, healthy foods, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Learn more at www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/ .

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

