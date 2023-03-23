POSIGEN AND MARATHON CAPITAL GIFT FREE SOLAR SYSTEMS AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADES TO TWO DESERVING HOMEOWNERS AS PART OF HERO HOMES PROGRAM

NEW ORLEANS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, New Orleans' and the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate income (LMI) households, and Marathon Capital, a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm, are pleased to announce the second year of Hero Homes recipients. The Hero Homes program donates and installs free solar energy systems and energy efficiency upgrades to deserving homeowners.

"Giving back is a huge component of our company, so we feel very fortunate to offer another year of the Hero Homes program," said Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "We're helping to create energy independence for these deserving homeowners because it's our mission at PosiGen to make solar available to everyone. All homeowners deserve both the financial and environmental benefits of solar and energy efficiency upgrades. PosiGen is bringing it to the communities who need it most. We look forward to reducing these homeowners' energy burdens while making their homes healthier."

Marathon Capital shares PosiGen's vision and partnered for a second year on the project. "Marathon Capital is excited to be continuing our ongoing partnership with PosiGen to provide solar power to deserving communities across the US," said Josh Cornfeld, Managing Director, of Marathon Capital.

This year's Hero Homes recipients live in New Orleans' 9th Ward neighborhood. Eula Dejean is a widow of a U.S. Veteran who lives in the Lower 9th Ward. She is the caregiver for her sister, who suffers from dementia. Katherine Prevost is the president and executive director of the Upper 9th Ward Bunny Friend Neighborhood Association. She started the organization in 2006 to stimulate the revitalization and rebuilding of her neighborhood.

Crews from PosiGen and Marathon Capital spent Wednesday installing solar panels on the roofs of the homes and performing energy efficiency upgrades. In the Southeast, every PosiGen Solar install includes energy efficiency upgrades to make sure homes aren't just producing power, but also saving power. Crews caulked windows and doors and completed other weatherization upgrades to the homes to ensure every dollar spent on air conditioning and heating stays inside the home.

Both Dejean and Prevost say rising electric bills are a real struggle. "I'm looking forward to reducing my electricity bill while also improving the comfort of my home," Mrs. Dejean said. "Thank you, PosiGen and Marathon Capital, for giving me control over my energy costs."

"I was amazed at the energy efficiency upgrades made by the PosiGen and Marathon teams," said Mrs. Prevost. "They not only caulked my windows and doors but also added appliances including my fridge and washer and dryer through this program. Now I'm not only making power on my roof, but also saving power inside my home!"

PosiGen's mission is to close the clean energy affordability gap for LMI homeowners by delivering lower cost utility bills and the environmental benefits of clean energy through rooftop solar and energy efficiency upgrades. The company has served over 25,000 customers to date, including approximately 72% in communities of color. PosiGen's unique business model of low-cost rooftop solar panel leases combined with energy efficiency upgrades makes clean energy available to LMI households who can see dramatic savings on their annual energy spend.

