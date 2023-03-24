Hormel Foods Provides Eight Elite Snacking Options as College Basketball Fans Get Ready for a Thrilling Weekend of Action

From Chocolate-Covered Bacon to SPAM® Musubi to WHOLLY® Loaded Tater Tot Kabobs – Game on!

AUSTIN, Minn., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the intensity of the college basketball tournaments continues to ramp up, so too are the snacking and entertaining options of millions of people across the country. That's why as the games get bigger, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global-branded food company, and its leading brands are providing basketball fans with expert snacking and entertaining tips and recipes.

Chocolate-Covered Hormel® Black Label® Bacon — You can’t lose with this sweet and savory treat that takes less than 20 minutes to prepare! (PRNewswire)

Whether you're attending a watch party or hosting one, great food is a must. Here's how you can elevate your tourney-time snacking and entertaining experience:

Hormel Gatherings ® Party Trays — No party is complete without the delicious snacks and fun flavors of a Hormel Gatherings® party tray. Simply pop off the lid to unveil a variety of delicious meats, cheeses and crackers; always a fan favorite! For more information, visit



Party Trays — No party is complete without the delicious snacks and fun flavors of aparty tray. Simply pop off the lid to unveil a variety of delicious meats, cheeses and crackers; always a fan favorite! For more information, visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/PartyTray.aspx Columbus® Charcuterie Tasting Board — Although crafting your own charcuterie board can be a fulfilling experience, it's also a challenge and a time-consuming one. Thankfully, the team behind the Columbus® brand has you covered with its ready-made charcuterie board, carefully curated with our premiere Columbus® salami, and premium charcuterie accompaniments such as white cheddar, Castelvetrano olives and La Panzanella crackers for a delicious and convenient charcuterie experience.



Elite Party Trail Mix with Planters® — Nobody can resist the ultimate game-day snack: trail mix. Simply assemble your favorite Planters® snacks — pretzels, popcorn, chocolates and, of course, Planters® peanuts — and mix them all together for a proven winner.



Chocolate-Covered Hormel® Black Label® Bacon — You can't lose with this sweet and savory treat that takes less than 20 minutes to prepare! Recipe link: Hormel® Black Label® bacon by visiting:



— You can't lose with this sweet and savory treat that takes less than 20 minutes to prepare! Recipe link: https://www.hormel.com/Recipes/Chocolate-Covered-Bacon . Want to add a little hardcourt authenticity to this recipe? Find out how you can enter to win a limited run of hardcourtbacon by visiting: https://hardcourt.blacklabelbacon.com/ Corn Nuts® Brand - Bursting with bold flavor and a satisfying crunch, these savory morsels are available in a variety of flavors: original, ranch, chile picante con limon, jalapeno cheddar and barbeque. As the action gets nuts, this snack always prevails.



Buffalo Chicken Dog – Wait, is this even possible? Introducing, from Applegate Organics®, The Great Organic Uncured Chicken Hot Dog! Just add your favorite blue cheese dressing and/or hot sauce, and you have an instant classic. Full recipe:



– Wait, is this even possible? Introducing, from, The Great Organic Uncured Chicken Hot Dog! Just add your favorite blue cheese dressing and/or hot sauce, and you have an instant classic. Full recipe: https://www.applegate.com/recipes/buffalo-chicken-dog SPAM® Musubi – This iconic Hawaiian snack is sure to be an elite hit at your next watch party. It takes less than 15 minutes to prepare, and the presentation is beautiful. Check out the recipe:



– This iconic Hawaiian snack is sure to be an elite hit at your next watch party. It takes less than 15 minutes to prepare, and the presentation is beautiful. Check out the recipe: https://www.spam.com/recipes/spam-musubi WHOLLY ® Loaded Tater Tot Kabobs – This is the appetizer and game day snack that will please the whole family, no matter the age! Think of it as the portable potato skin dish you never knew you always needed. Easy to build and so fun to enjoy as you cheer for your favorite team. Top with any heat level of guacamole for an extra dunk of spice. Read more: – This is the appetizer and game day snack that will please the whole family, no matter the age! Think of it as the portable potato skin dish you never knew you always needed. Easy to build and so fun to enjoy as you cheer for your favorite team. Top with any heat level of guacamole for an extra dunk of spice. Read more: https://www.eatwholly.com/recipe/loaded-tot-kabobs/

"The only thing basketball fans take more seriously than their brackets are the game-day food options," said Henry Hsia, vice president, Retail marketing – snacking and entertaining. "Food is integral to the whole game-day experience, so our team of culinary experts wanted to highlight these eight elite options to make your tournament gathering that much easier with helpful recipes, tips and serving suggestions."

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

