EVŌQ Nano Presents Breakthrough Nanoparticle Research at ACS Spring 2023 Conference

SALT LAKE CITY and INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVŌQ Nano scientists presented the culmination of 10 years of research and innovation at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Conference March 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The research presented by Bretni Kennon Ph.D, EVōQ Nano's Chief Science Officer and William Niedermeyer, EVōQ Nano's Chief Technology Officer documents the unique attributes of the nanoparticle identified as EVQ-218.

"EVQ-218 is a high energy nanoparticle manufactured using a multi-patented process that avoids chemical or biological synthesis"; shared Bretni Kennon. "This results in a remarkable bare surface nanoparticle, free of stabilizing shell chemistry present on traditional synthetic nanoparticles. EVQ-218 exhibits consistent particle size, spherical shape, and uniformity that is nearly equivalent to NIST standards."

The nanoparticles are an allotrope of elemental silver (AG). They are ultra-stable, non-emissive and won't aggregate or fall out of suspension after production. These characteristics combine to provide a class-defining technology. With 78 issued and pending patents, these nanoparticles have proven antimicrobial potential for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, agriculture, textiles and surfaces.

"We are proud to share with the scientific community this milestone presentation at the ACS Spring 2023 Conference"; said William Niedermeyer. "This represents over a decade of work – it is our 'origin story' – the foundation on which everything we develop is built. Our research has been proven and documented using the peerless microscopy labs of the University of Utah. These shared facilities are supported by the National Science Foundation MRSEC program and USTAR. There are few places on the planet with the equipment capable of seeing what occurs at the nano-molecular level, and the University of Utah is in our backyard."

The ACS presentation abstract, Control ID #3827462 is available online at acs.org and published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS) in May 2023. The publication of additional groundbreaking nanoparticle research from EVōQ Nano is forthcoming. For more information, please visit evoqnano.com. EVŌQ Nano is a proud member of APS Physics, BioHive, CEBA, ACS, and BioUtah.

