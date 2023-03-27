Hollywood Star Halle Bailey Helps Disney Dreamers Academy Students DREAM BIG at Walt Disney World Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, 100 students from across the country celebrated the conclusion of the 16th year of Disney Dreamers Academy with an emotional commencement ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, featuring an inspirational speech by Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, who will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's "The Little Mermaid.'' The annual four-day event also included empowering sessions from a host of celebrities; special once-in-a lifetime surprise opportunities for students; performances from Disney Live Entertainment; and a moving ring ceremony to mark the teens' special achievement at the culmination of the event.
The teens, recognized as Disney Dreamers, were selected from among thousands of applicants to participate in the mentoring program. Created and hosted by Walt Disney World, the program is designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
The 100 students, along with a parent or guardian, received an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the program.
"Disney Dreamers Academy is an important part of Walt Disney World's commitment to supporting Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America, by encouraging the next generation to think big and to carry what they learn back home with them," said Tracey D. Powell, Vice President of Travel Services/Pricing and Revenue Management and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "We hope to encourage these dreamers to relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others."
The event was highlighted by some unique experiences for all the students as well as some special surprise moments, where select teens received "dream-come-true'' career opportunities and experiences, such as:
- All 100 students enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to be part of a magical parade at Magic Kingdom Park with Bailey.
- Several students experienced the new TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise ahead of its official opening at Magic Kingdom Park on April 4.
- Two aspiring teen filmmakers were surprised by Bailey with a personal invitation to join her on the red carpet at the upcoming world premiere of the live-action remake of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in Hollywood.
- Three teens interested in music careers got a surprise visit from Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R., who gifted each teen an autographed guitar.
- One student interested in a broadcast career was surprised by ABC's Good Morning America, which invited the teen to take part in an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the show from its New York studios.
The 100 students who attended this year's event are, in alphabetical order by state:
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Chelsea
Williams
Hoover
AL
Radhika
Pant
Hoover
AL
Tyler
Chiu
Northridge
CA
Ella
Milstein
La Jolla
CA
Rashad
Tyler
Highland
CA
Ryan
Nelson
Concord
CA
Octavia
Carey
Inglewood
CA
Isabella
Cabello
Tulare
CA
Madison
Henderson
Los Angeles
CA
Brooke
Sibala
Chula Vista
CA
Sanvi
Prakash
San Ramon
CA
Cisco
Hernandez
National City
CA
Melanie
Cho
Alhambra
CA
April
Ortiz
Anaheim
CA
Casey
Folau
Maywood
CA
Xavier
Forbes
San Diego
CA
Allison
Jensen
Thornton
CO
Jonathan
De Caro
Moodus
CT
Yasmeen
Galal
Prospect
CT
Mary Amma
Blankson
Madison
CT
Miguel
Coppedge
Washington
DC
Sophia
Juroviesky
Boca Raton
FL
Dorsey
Miller
Parkland
FL
Zara
Lwin
Orlando
FL
Sophia
Dupeyron
Cape Coral
FL
Kaitlyn
Jadevaia
Sarasota
FL
Megan
Fajardo
Destin
FL
Kimora
Reed
St. Petersburg
FL
Cynthia
Medina
Bradenton
FL
Cameron
West
Jacksonville
FL
Sara
Kaufman
Hollywood
FL
Noah
Spinelli
Orlando
FL
Pamela
Musungu
Acworth
GA
Zachariah
Hickey
Bonaire
GA
Ava
Flanigan
Morrow
GA
Ava
Adams
Atlanta
GA
Jordan
Adeyemi
Duluth
GA
Pippa
Key
Summerville
GA
Jaden
Jenkins
Augusta
GA
Kirasten
Perkins
Savannah
GA
Erin
Shen
Statesboro
GA
Dylan
Jones
Smyrna
GA
Bradley Ross
Jackson
Normal
IL
Tamaya
Mcneal
Joliet
IL
Nora
Sun
Chicago
IL
Nyla
Bishop
Flossmoor
IL
Aramia
Gutierrez
Whiting
IN
Jaylynn
Powe
Baton Rouge
LA
Charles
Steele
Slidell
LA
Audrey
Brust
Zachary
LA
Tasneem
Ghadiali
Lexington
MA
Xin Yue
Lu
Lutherville Timonium
MD
Aria
Smith
Upper Marlboro
MD
Lindsey
Sands
Columbia
MD
Makayla
Joaquin
Fort Washington
MD
Saniyah
Ikard
Bowie
MD
Natalyn
Taylor
Ellicott City
MD
Julian
Morris
Saginaw
MI
Keenan
Burns
Redford
MI
Preston
Zabinko
Ann Arbor
MI
Addison
Richmond
Jackson
MI
Kennedy
Jones
Berkeley
MO
Zania
Stinson
Charlotte
NC
Jada
Stewart
Wilson
NC
Ryan
Razon
Morrisville
NC
Mosope
Aina
Newark
NJ
Elise
Tao
Upper Saddle River
NJ
Maria
Maione
Egg Harbor City
NJ
Amechi
Chukwujiorah-Strange
Flushing
NY
Autumn
Tyler
Chester
NY
Morgan
Lin
Brooklyn
NY
Emily
Melendez
Rego Park
NY
Logan
Williams
Cleveland
OH
Sophia
Barbee
Maineville
OH
Mckinley
Meeker
Hudson
OH
Kyle
Zhou
Solon
OH
Aziza
Mccarter
Jenks
OK
Neighujah
Harmon
Oklahoma City
OK
Amelia
Godard
Sherwood
OR
Eliza
Watkins
Portland
OR
Anjana
Pramod
West Chester
PA
Prerna
Chakkingal
Mc Donald
PA
Joslyn
Diffenbaugh
Kutztown
PA
Tavis
Sanders
Philadelphia
PA
Sydney
Simmons
Tiverton
RI
Benjamin
Brown
Columbia
SC
Hannah
Hollings
Brentwood
TN
Toluwakitan
Akinsola
Antioch
TN
Sydney
Roberts
Plano
TX
Yaddeni
Hailu
Lewisville
TX
Shane
Mushambi
Missouri City
TX
Medha
Pulluru
Cedar Park
TX
Alvaro
Alvarez
Elgin
TX
Elle
Chavis
Dallas
TX
Nia
Curry
Trophy Club
TX
Tierra
Brown
Pearland
TX
Eliora Margaret
Kwakye
Olympia
WA
Julius
Zakaria
Oak Creek
WI
