RASTELLI'S EARNS COVETED QVC STAR AWARD FOR VENDOR OF THE YEAR & MERCHANDISING EXCELLENCE: HOME

Rastelli's Among 24 Businesses Recognized at the Annual QVC Star Awards Program

SWEDESBORO, N.J., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rastelli's earned the Vendor of the Year & Merchandising Excellence: Home awards during QVC®'s annual Star Awards program which celebrates the innovation, commitment and overall excellence of QVC's vendors and guests. Each year, QVC, a world leader in video commerce, which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, nominates current vendors and guests that go the extra mile to bring shopping to life and deliver the joy of discovery through the power of relationships.

Rastelli's (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have received not one, but two QVC Star Awards this year," said Ray Rastelli, Jr., President of Rastelli Foods Group. "We are so proud of the work that our family has done with QVC, and we hope to continue our successful relationship for many years to come. We love everything that QVC stands for, as it aligns with our own company values: hard work, trusted relationships and high quality products."

Rastelli Foods Group is a family owned and operated world-class provider of meat and seafood products that set the standard in taste, quality, cleanliness, and safety from each of their food processing plants. They take ownership of the production process; hand trimming, processing and packing in their state-of-the-art facilities. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership; they select the finest products for their customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all of the steps needed to fulfill orders. All this growth came from one family with big dreams and a plan to make it happen.

QVC is one of the world's largest video commerce platforms, reaching millions of homes in the U.S. via broadcast channels and millions more via streaming, web, mobile, and social platforms. As the pioneers of video storytelling, QVC offers vendors the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers. QVC has a storied history of launching and fostering the growth of some of today's most successful brands through the power of live video storytelling, discovery-driven shopping experiences and loyal customer community-building.

For additional information on Rastelli's, please visit www.RastelliFoodsGroup.com.

ABOUT RASTELLI FOODS GROUP

Rastelli Foods Group has been at the center of food management since 1976. An industry-leading corporation servicing food service, retail, and DTC ecommerce with the highest-quality food products. Since their inception, they have expanded their operation from two retail locations to two high-quality, USDA-inspected processing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. Rastelli's is a world-class provider of meat and seafood that sets the standard in taste, quality, cleanliness, and safety from each of their food processing plants. They take ownership of the production process; hand trimming, processing, and packing in their state-of-the-art facilities. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership, they select the finest products for their customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all the steps needed to fulfill orders. For more information visit: https://rastellifoodsgroup.com/ .

About QVC®

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RASTELLI FOODS GROUP