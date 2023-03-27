Stanford Medicine Children's Health Welcomes New Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cormac O. Maher, MD, has been appointed the new Division Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Stanford Medicine Children's Health and professor of neurosurgery at the Stanford School of Medicine.

Cormac Maher, MD, is the division chief of pediatric neurosurgery at Stanford Medicine Children's Health. (PRNewswire)

A physician-scientist, Dr. Maher is internationally recognized for his surgical treatment of children with conditions such as Chiari malformation, tethered cord syndrome, pediatric brain tumor, hydrocephalus, and craniosynostosis.

In his new role, Dr. Maher will oversee the pediatric neurosurgery department, which combines nurturing care with innovative, cutting-edge research. Using minimally invasive treatments, and with some of the most advanced surgical facilities in the country, the team is empowered to make a positive impact on the health of patients today and tomorrow.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Maher to Stanford Medicine Children's Health," said Dennis Lund, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Stanford Medicine Children's Health. "He brings an impressive set of skills and experience to our program. His dedication to treating children through some of the most challenging times and helping them have a better future is at the heart of our mission."

Dr. Maher views neurosurgery as both a responsibility and an important opportunity to greatly improve patients' lives. Accordingly, he believes in a partnership with the children and their families—meeting them where they are for individualized care.

"I'm so excited to be here at Stanford Medicine Children's Health," Dr. Maher said. "In terms of joining any group where you can make a big difference in the future direction of the whole specialty, Stanford Children's is it. I'm very fortunate to have wonderful colleagues in pediatric neurosurgery and great partners across departments. This organization has unlimited potential to elevate every field. The sky is the limit here."

Dr. Maher received his MD from Georgetown University and completed his neurosurgical residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Following residency, he moved to Boston for a fellowship in pediatric neurosurgery at Boston Children's Hospital and then completed another fellowship in cerebrovascular neurosurgery at Brigham & Women's Hospital. Prior to arriving in California, Dr. Maher was Professor of Neurosurgery, Residency Program Director, and department Vice Chair for Education at the University of Michigan.

