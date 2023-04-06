ZoomCare a Finalist for First Annual Best of Mile High Awards

The winner of the urgent care category will be announced next week.

DENVER, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomCare's Denver location is one of three finalists in the urgent care category for the first annual Best of Mile High awards program. The Best of Mile High recognizes the top companies and places in the Denver metro area. Nominated and voted for by local residents, winners are selected based on the number of votes received, online Google and Better Business Bureau reviews.

Nominations took place in early December, voting in early February, and finalists were announced in early March. Winners for each category will be announced at an awards dinner on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

"We're excited to be recognized by our patients in the Denver area and to have the opportunity to highlight our unique care model to even more patients in the region," said District Manager Jennifer Alemany. "We are thrilled to be a finalist in this inaugural event and are grateful for the opportunity to show patients what makes ZoomCare so special—same day visits with on-time starts and what we call The Perfect Visit.

ZoomCare provides:

Urgent and Primary Care

Family Medicine

Virtual Care

Women's Health

Sports Physicals

COVID-19 Testing

Our providers include:

Nurse practitioners

Board-certified Family Medicine doctors

Naturopathic doctors

About ZoomCare

ZoomCare is an innovator of on-demand urgent, primary and specialty care. We serve patients both in person and virtually at 60+ neighborhood clinics across four states through easy, online scheduling, no-wait visits, and on-site access to prescription medication. For patients who don't have insurance, we offer affordable out-of-pocket rates.

Founded on the principle of disrupting healthcare, ZoomCare was established in 2006. ZoomCare clinics are in six major markets, Seattle, Portland, Eugene, Boise, Boulder, Denver. And our patients love us, we have averaged a 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 26,000 reviewers! For more about ZoomCare, visit our website, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the Best of Mile High

The Best of Mile High isn't like most "Best of" contests, which simply count votes. The best of the best earned their spots on the ballot. Thousands of votes were cast to show support for businesses and attractions in our community.

The businesses and attractions that were up for voting in their respective categories were nominated by Denver metro area residents in December. In addition to votes, the winner of each category will be determined by their Google and Better Business Bureau reviews from the previous 12 months. Combining the vote total with the review score will give us our winners.

Winners will be announced at the Best of Mile High Awards Ceremony, published online and in our Best of Mile High 2023 Magazine. The 2023 Best of Mile High Awards Ceremony will take place at The Grand Ballroom at the Denver Athletic Club in downtown Denver on Wednesday, April 12.

ZoomCare Media Contact

Name: Katie Knackstedt

Title: Marketing and Community Engagement Specialist

Email: kknackstedt@zoomcare.com

