Military Officers Association of America Announces Four-Star Presenting Sponsorship with Korea Defense Veterans Association for 2023 MOAA Charities Golf Classic

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) announced today the Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA), the largest Korea defense veterans network, is the Four-Star Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 MOAA Charities Golf Classic, supporting MOAA's 501(c)3 charities: The MOAA Foundation (TMF) and the MOAA Scholarship Fund.

(PRNewsfoto/Military Officers Association of America) (PRNewswire)

The tournament will take place May 22 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, a championship course in Potomac, Md.

"This promises to be an amazing day of golf and camaraderie," said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, USAF (Ret), MOAA President and CEO. "We are honored and thankful to have the support of KDVA, who shares in our mission to support servicemembers, veterans, and their families."

KDVA is a free membership organization whose goal is to enhance the Republic of Korea-United States Alliance and support our veterans.

"We are thrilled to partner with MOAA on this exciting day of golf and, more importantly, support the MOAA Scholarship Fund and MOAA Foundation," said KDVA President Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, USA (Ret).

For the past 18 years, MOAA's golf tournament has supported the MOAA Scholarship Fund, a vital resource for students of military families. For the second year, the event will also support TMF, which assists everyone in the uniformed services and veteran communities, regardless of rank, service branch, or time served. TMF provides support in five areas: crisis relief, career transition, professional education outreach, military spouse professional development, and community outreach grants. Established in 2022, TMF's Crisis Relief Fund provides emergency financial grants for military and veteran families who have endured a natural disaster or other crisis situation.

The Golf Classic's additional sponsors include:

Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA), Premier Platinum Sponsor

Acushnet Company, Eagle Sponsor

VOYA Financial, Patriot Sponsor

and The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), Express Scripts, Humana Military, United Concordia, The Hartford , James G. Elliott Co., Inc., HighRoad Solutions, Lockheed Martin, State Street Global Advisors, and The YGS Group.

In addition, Korean Air is donating two free business-class roundtrip airfares to Korea, valued at $15,000, to be given away as a prize at the event.

For more information or to register, please visit www.moaa.org/golfclassic.

About MOAA: The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation's largest and most influential military service organization and one of the largest veterans service organizations. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization. With more than 350,000 members from every branch of service - including active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, former officers, and their families - we are a powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and representing the interests of military members and families at every stage of their careers. MOAA's highest priority is providing first-class service to our members. We are the leading voice on compensation and benefit matters for all members of the military community.

About MOAA Charities: Both MOAA Charities, the MOAA Scholarship Fund and The MOAA Foundation, are 501(c)3 entities and have achieved a Candid (formerly GuideStar) Platinum rating, the highest rating offered by the nonprofit rating organization. Established in 1948, the MOAA Scholarship Fund provides educational assistance benefits to children of military families. Since its inception, the MOAA Scholarship Fund has provided more than $160 million in educational assistance to more than 16,000 students. Only in its sixth year, The MOAA Foundation grants support to programs and services focusing on five categories of critical military and veteran family need aligning with particular MOAA expertise: crisis relief, career transition, professional education outreach, military spouse professional development, and community outreach grants.

About Korea Defense Veterans Association: Created six years ago, KDVA's mission is to enhance the Republic of Korea-United States Alliance by advocating for the Alliance and supporting the people who built and serve the Alliance. KDVA membership is free and open to everyone who cares about the United States, Korea, and veterans, and works to support servicemembers and government civilians who have or are serving in the ROK-U.S. Alliance, as well as their families. In addition to advocacy, KDVA serves its members through professional networking, mentoring, volunteering, research, and events. Please join KDVA's efforts at https://kdva.vet/join-kdva/.

KDVA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Military Officers Association of America