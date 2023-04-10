REGENATIVE LABS TO PRESENT ITS GROUNDBREAKING WHARTON'S JELLY STUDIES AT THE SYMPOSIUM ON ADVANCED WOUND CARE

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading provider of regenerative medicine solutions, announced that it will present two scientific studies demonstrating the efficacy of Wharton's jelly allografts in complicated post-surgical wounds and late-stage sacral decubitus ulcers at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) conference.

Regenative's first study showcases the successful use of its Wharton's jelly flowable perinatal tissue allografts for a patient who experienced postoperative wound dehiscence after undergoing a lower body lift, breast reduction, and nipple-areolar transplant. The patient's wound had failed to close after eight weeks of conservative treatment, but after receiving a single dose of Wharton's jelly and twelve hyperbaric oxygen therapy visits, the wound healed entirely with 100 percent epithelialization overlying granulation tissue. The case study demonstrates the potential of Wharton's jelly allografts in improving patient outcomes by offering an alternative to conventional treatment methods.

Regenative's second study presents two patients with stage IV sacral decubitus ulcers. Both patients received six Wharton's jelly applications and standard wound dressing during the study. The first patient with a ten-year-old wound experienced a 94 percent decrease in wound volume despite noncompliant at-home care. The second patient achieved a 100 percent decrease in wound volume compared to previous 30 months of failed conservative treatment. This study provides grounds for future research into the preventative application of Wharton's jelly to stage II ulcers or earlier.

"We are excited to present these two groundbreaking studies at the SAWC conference," said Tyler Barrett, CEO of Regenative Labs. "These results demonstrate the potential of Wharton's jelly allografts in improving patient outcomes. We believe that these findings will have a significant impact on the field of regenerative medicine and wound care," Barrett concluded.

Regenative Labs will present these studies at SAWC Spring | WHS, which will be held April 26–30 in National Harbor, Maryland. The 2023 event is co-located with the Diabetic Limb Salvage (DLS) conference to provide the latest education on the prevention and management of wound care, current scientific findings, and the most up-to-date limb salvage techniques.

For more information about the studies or to speak with one of its authors, please contact Regenative Labs on their website.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's tissue defect using Wharton's jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs' expert product research and development team complies with FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

About SAWC Spring: The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team— physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians—with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. No other wound care conference offers this level of education, advanced state-of-the- art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings. SAWC Spring is held annually in partnership with Wound Healing Society (WHS), and in 2023 is co-located with the Diabetic Limb Salvage (DLS) Conference. The meeting is organized by HMP Global, a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education with a mission to improve patient care.

