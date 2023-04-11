NWTN Announces ISO Accreditations for its KEZAD Facility in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world ("NWTN"), today announced that its first electric vehicle ("EV") assembly facility located in the Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi ("KEZAD") was successfully accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 - Integrated Management System ("IMS"). The ISO certifications represent NWTN's commitment to high standards of quality management, environmental management, and safety management.

The IMS standard is based on a number of quality, health, safety, and environment management principles for businesses, including a strong customer focus, the commitment and motivation of top management, a process approach and a dedication to continual improvement.

NWTN management believes the ISO IMS accreditations will help improve service for customers, as they are designed to assist companies in making its business operations more efficient and maintaining a high standard of service delivery. NWTN believes these accreditations will support NWTN's goal of being customer centric in the international electric vehicle market.

NWTN is extremely proud of this achievement as it will assist its KEZAD facility in continually improving the quality of its products and services, which in turn may serve to increase the satisfaction of customers, employees, shareholders, and suppliers. As the first UAE-based EV company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, NWTN has received strong financial and policy support from the local government.

NWTN completed construction of its facility in KEAZD at the end of 2022. The facility measures approximately 270,000 square feet and received its commercial and industrial licences in February of 2023. The KEZAD facility enables NWTN to address the rapidly growing demand for EVs in the UAE and the Middle East, promote green mobility, and accelerate sustainable energy transformation in the UAE. At present, the production line is nearly complete, and NWTN has been working with BASF, the chemical company for paint surface refinishing as well as manufacturing safety training. Thanks to the unique capital and location advantages of the UAE, as well as opportunities to capitalize on an advanced supply chain system in China, NWTN believes it has the potential to become a dazzling pearl in the global new energy industry chain.

In another development, NWTN completed a customer order with the delivery of 10 range-extended electric vehicles ("R-EEV") this past week. The delivery marks a new milestone of NWTN's plan to provide the UAE market with a range of innovative products and solutions to promote the region's transformation to sustainable energy. The R-EEVs are uniquely suited to the UAE market. The vehicle's range-extended technology is designed to overcome the problems of limited charging facilities in the UAE and long-distance travel in the country.

ABOUT NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi and a supply chain manufacturing base in Jinhua, China.

NWTN is committed to the future of mobility solutions that integrate pioneering design, personalized lifestyles, Internet of Everything (IoT), autonomous driving technology and the eco-system of green energy.

In addition to the offering of new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage in the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, China, other Asian countries and Europe.

For further information, please visit: https://www.nwtnmotors.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to the expected benefits from the ISO IMS accreditations, the progress of the production line at KEZAD facility, the expansion strategy and anticipated results of R-EEVs' technology) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in NWTN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible NWTN to predict those events or how they may affect NWTN. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in NWTN's forward-looking statements occurs, NWTN's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in NWTN's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and NWTN assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

