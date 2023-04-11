STAND UP TO CANCER LAUNCHES BROADCAST PSA TO RAISE AWARENESS AND DONATIONS FOR GROUNDBREAKING CANCER RESEARCH

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) announced today the launch of a new public service announcement (PSA) campaign titled "It's All In The Why." The nationally broadcast PSA features leading SU2C scientific leadership and funded researchers who speak to the motivation and inspiration behind their work and their shared goal to have a positive impact on people affected by cancer. SU2C united leading voices from the cancer research community in this PSA to emphasize the importance of funding groundbreaking cancer research to save more lives.

The PSA, which was included in a longer format during the 2021 SU2C telecast, encourages the public to donate to SU2C in support of cancer research. The :60, :30 and :15 second PSAs will run for 12 months via donated media across national and regional broadcast networks and affiliates, out-of-home networks and digital platforms starting in early April 2023.

Stand Up To Cancer's (PRNewswire)

"This PSA draws attention to the fundamental connection to patients and the emotions and drive behind the work of our scientific leadership and funded researchers," said Russell Chew, President and CEO of Stand Up To Cancer. "Continuing to fund this critical work and support those leading the charge against cancer is imperative to SU2C's mission. We are so appreciative of the incredible work that all of our researchers are doing and are thankful to everyone featured in this PSA for sharing their voices to help call attention to the funding needed to push the newest and best cancer therapies forward."

Featured in the PSA are:

Brian Wolpin , MD, MPH – physician-scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and SU2C-funded researcher

Edith A. Perez , MD – chief medical officer at Bolt Biotherapeutics, SU2C Scientific Advisory Committee vice chair and SU2C Health Equity Committee chair

Folasade P. May , MD, PhD, MPhil – physician-scientist at University of California, Los Angeles , and SU2C-funded researcher

John Carpten, PhD – researcher at University of Southern California , SU2C Scientific Advisory Committee member, SU2C Health Equity Committee member, and SU2C-funded researcher

Kimberly Stegmaier , MD – physician-scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and SU2C-funded researcher

SU2C continues to transform cancer research through a collaborative approach to cutting-edge research between cancer scientists from different disciplines and institutions. In addition to collaboration and a focus on addressing and overcoming cancer disparities, SU2C gives researchers the tools, teams and resources needed to be successful in achieving patient benefits. Funds pledged since inception to support these innovative research programs total $746 million. SU2C's awareness campaigns, including PSAs, educational initiatives and placard moments, reach a vast audience through collaboration with the entertainment community and SU2C supporters. Additionally, SU2C-funded research has contributed to the development of nine new FDA-approved cancer therapies for bladder, breast, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers, as well as difficult-to-treat leukemias in children and young adults. These new treatments are saving lives now.

The original content featured in the PSA was produced by the renowned live-event producing team Done + Dusted.

Learn more about the "It's All In The Why" PSA, and how to donate today, at StandUpToCancer.org .

ABOUT STAND UP TO CANCER

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and was initially launched as a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders, SU2C utilizes these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of January 2022, more than 2,000 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., SU2C conducts rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Russell Chew serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

For more information, visit StandUpToCancer.org , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

Stand Up To Cancer (PRNewsfoto/Stand Up To Cancer) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stand Up To Cancer