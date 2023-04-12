Arkose Labs Presents Experts from Aite-Novarica, Amazon, and LinkedIn at Arkose Accelerate Summit

Virtual Event Will Shine the Spotlight on the Fight Against Bot-Driven Cybercrime

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in bot management and account security, today announced the speaker lineup for Arkose Accelerate , a virtual event offering thought-provoking discussions from leading industry experts on the battle against malicious bots. Aite-Novarica's Julie Conroy, Amazon's Manav Bhatia, and LinkedIn's Shreyas Nangalia will join executives from Arkose Labs in the one-day summit. Arkose Accelerate is a free event that will be held live on April 20, 2023.

"The war against bad bots gets more difficult every day as the tools to initiate automated attacks become easier and cheaper to obtain," said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. "Our customers are on the front lines of this struggle defending their businesses. We're pleased to present this group of respected security veterans and thought leaders ready to share their hard won lessons."

Highlighted sessions from the event will include:

A showcase of bot fighters featuring leaders that defend some of the industry's biggest-name targets. Manav Bhatia , principal product manager at Amazon, and Shreyas Nangalia , director of product management in Abuse Prevention & Safety at LinkedIn will discuss the challenges they face, best practices, and their advice for other app security teams combating these threats.

A high-level fireside chat with Aite-Novarica's Head of Risk Insights and Advisory, Julie Conroy , and Arkose Labs' Chief Financial Officer, Frank Teruel . The discussion will include their thoughts on how cyber security and anti-fraud teams can partner more effectively, how app security teams can best measure impact, and the implications of cybercrime-as-a-service.

Arkose Accelerate will be hosted Thursday, April 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT. The event will provide discussion and insights that will help develop connections with peers in cybersecurity who are leading the fight against malicious bots. For more information and to register for the event, please visit: https://www.arkoselabs.com/arkose-accelerate/ .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Its AI-based platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. The company offers the world's first and only $1 Million Credential Stuffing Warranty™. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 106th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

