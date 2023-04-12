GardaWorld Launches "Force Multiplier" Hybrid Security Solutions

Global security leader's services combine elite manned guarding with advanced artificial intelligence, harnessing the best of man and machine capabilities

MONTREAL, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld, one of the largest privately owned security services companies in the world, and ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company and advanced technology services provider, together announced the launch of Hybrid Security Solutions.

Hybrid Security is designed to address today's dynamic threats, which have grown more sophisticated and adaptive alongside technological and business innovations. With threats becoming increasingly difficult to predict, vigilance and expertise are non-negotiable, and Hybrid Security was developed to help organizations protect their critical assets.

"We are very excited to offer Hybrid Security to our clients and prospects," said Prentice Robertson, President & Chief Operating Officer, Security Services. "This solution is a 'force multiplier,' as it combines the strength of our manned guarding with advanced, evolving technology, creating an efficient, effective, and often cost-saving solution."

The comprehensive package presents a unified solution between on-site manned guards, property personnel, first responders (if necessary), and state-of-the-art remote artificial intelligence (AI) technology. AI-powered video analytics can detect suspicious activity, unexpected work hazards, damages, loitering, and other potential threats to properties. During crisis scenarios, once ECAMSECURE's technology confirms the threat's presence, the parties communicate at each step, and Hybrid Security guides the matter towards resolution.

Hybrid Security is fit for businesses that require full coverage across large, vast spaces and perimeters. Industries that would most benefit from this market-disrupting solution include: distribution and logistics, manufacturing, corporate campuses, oil and gas, higher education, healthcare, commercial and residential real estate, utilities and infrastructure, data centers, food and agriculture, and more.

As threats evolve, maintaining a pair of "eyes everywhere" becomes daunting, even for the most skilled and robust security teams. Hybrid Security is designed to empower patrolling guards with complementary AI resources, producing a protective force multiplier and comprehensive security outcomes.

Per Robertson, "Hybrid Security truly represents the best of humanity with the best of technology."

To learn more about GardaWorld and ECAMSECURE, visit: https://www.garda.com and https://ecamsecure.garda.com

About ECAMSECURE

ECAMSECURE became part of the GardaWorld family in 2019, introducing a variety of innovative technology solutions into GardaWorld's palette of security offerings. Today, their relationship promises flexibility, enabling GardaWorld to provide security programs that are as efficient as they are effective, always tailored to the exact needs of clients, their environments, and their operational objectives.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is one of the largest privately owned security services and cash services companies in the world, offering physical security services, end-to-end cash management solutions and security risk management, with Crisis24. We are the partner of choice for private enterprise, governments, humanitarian organizations, as well as multinationals. We are comprised of more than 132,000 dedicated and highly qualified professionals serving a diverse client base in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world within which we live, our reputation is based upon the quality of our services and the commitment and integrity of our personnel. For more information, visit www.garda.com .

