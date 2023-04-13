Global X ETFs Expands its Thematic Lineup with the Launch of the Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC). This fund, which provides exposure to companies positioned to benefit from innovations in property technology, is Global X's latest addition to its growing suite of thematic-based funds.

The global real estate market comprises over $325 trillion in assets.i, and the opportunity for disruptive technology in this market is massive. From property management software to internet-of-things-based property monitoring to virtual reality tours, there is no shortage of new tools emerging for sellers and homeowners alike. By providing exposure to the companies that are positioned to benefit from the technology that optimizes the way people buy, sell, rent, design, construct, manage, and research and market residential and commercial properties, PTEC can help enable investors to capitalize on this growth.

"The process of both finding and maintaining a home is becoming increasingly reliant on cutting-edge technologies and real estate digitization," said Pedro Palandrani, Director of Research at Global X ETFs. "With the launch of PTEC, Global X is leveraging its expertise in thematic investing to offer investors exposure to companies investing in the technology that should meet the needs of this vast, addressable market."

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Global X PropTech Index. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.50%.

