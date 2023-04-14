LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerade, a leading online learning platform, is proud to announce the launch of AceChat, the world's first video based AI Study Bot for STEM. The first-of-its-kind tool gives learners access to instant step-by-step solutions and video tutorials to facilitate comprehension of complex STEM topics.

"With AceChat, learners everywhere will be equipped with the companion they need to reach their own 'a-ha' moments"

Despite its increasing importance, STEM subjects remain challenging for students resulting in a long term skill gap. "Our goal has always been to create an experience that helps students build confidence and understanding in STEM," said Nhon Ma, Numerade's Co-Founder and CEO. "With AceChat, learners everywhere will be equipped with the companion they need to reach their own 'a-ha' moments when it comes to the materials they're learning."

AceChat provides an interactive, multimodal solution for learners, featuring text, video, and images to facilitate better information intake and output. Students benefit by receiving real-time feedback and personalized content to suit their unique learning styles, ensuring that every student is met with an optimal experience tailored to them.

While many AI chat models have struggled with math and science based requests, this is where AceChat excels. AceChat is powered through the integration of ChatGPT and Numerade's proprietary library of 3M+ videos created by top educators and field matter experts, enabling greater specialization in STEM subjects. The result is a streamlined, user-friendly tool that is both approachable and effective for students.

About Numerade

Numerade is the revolutionary virtual learning platform that emphasizes understanding in STEM education. Our mission is to instill an honest excitement in STEM among students and reignite educators' passion for teaching. We are dedicated to making education more accessible by giving instructors the tools they need to share their knowledge and understanding with students everywhere. With the launch of AceChat, Numerade is taking another step toward making learning STEM more engaging and interactive than ever before.

