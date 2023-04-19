RS Welcomes New Americas President, Douglas Moody

RS has appointed Interim President Douglas Moody to the role of President, Americas, on a permanent basis with immediate effect.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, has appointed Interim President Douglas Moody to the role of President, Americas, on a permanent basis with immediate effect.

Doug joined RS Group as its Chief Services Officer in January 2022 and was appointed Interim President of RS in the Americas in November 2022. Over the last five months, Doug helped lead the Americas team through rebranding as RS and completing the acquisition and integration of Risoul. He also kept the high-performing RS team focused on achieving strategic and operational goals aimed at maximizing long-term and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

As President, Doug will work to accelerate the Americas growth strategy and drive operational performance in the region. He will also continue to act as the Executive Sponsor of Global Value-Added Solutions for RS Group and provide high-level guidance to Debbie Bowring, President of RS Integrated Supply.

"After spending the last five months as Interim President of RS, seeing all the progress and possibilities firsthand, and having an opportunity to work more closely with the Americas team, I am thrilled to be appointed to President," said Doug. "I'm impressed by the way the Americas business has continued to advance, and I've witnessed some amazing milestones, including the strategic repositioning of our company to an RS-branded solutions-based provider and the acquisition and integration of Risoul. The spirit and commitment of the RS team are extraordinary, and I'm excited to lead the team as we continue to execute our vision, succeed, and grow."

"Along with our new CEO, Simon Pryce, I will work with our strong executive leadership team to continue plotting and navigating our journey and establishing ourselves as a first-choice omni-channel solutions provider for customers in the global industrial markets."

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation) stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended 31 March 2022, reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

