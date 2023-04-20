CAT Financial Products Selects Broadridge for International Post-Trade Processing of Structured Products

NEW YORK and LONDON and ZURICH, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAT Financial Products Ltd. (CATFP), one of the leading independent Swiss providers of securities and investment services for structured products, has transformed its front to back office processing efficiency by implementing the international multi-asset post-trade processing solution from global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Through Broadridge's solution, CATFP benefits from an operationally resilient, cloud-based platform that provides scale and agility. It enables CATFP to set a new standard through its highly innovative operational model that combines principal trading for securities, derivatives, FX and crypto markets, together with its issuance and agency brokerage service for Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs).

"We are strategically positioned to gain new momentum through the development of structured products, AMCs and exchange-traded products, all delivered through an enhanced and differentiated client service offering," said Stephan Giselbrecht, COO, CATFP. "Broadridge, through its advanced technology and outstanding service provision, stood out as our natural go-to partner to enable a frictionless, unified post-trade infrastructure and best-in-class service across all asset types."

"We are proud to be supporting CATFP, giving them the strongest technology foundation at the heart of their business and supporting their stated mission to be 'always ahead' through the provision of differentiated client services," said Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions, Broadridge. "They can depend on our unwavering commitment to drive efficiency through the highest levels of straight-through processing and API-enabled services that reduce risk and provide the flexibility and capacity for future growth, while optimising cost/income ratios."

About CAT Financial Products

CAT Financial Products Ltd is one of the leading Swiss securities houses for investment solutions in the structured products market. CATFP has been offering its services to professional asset managers, banks and institutional investors since 2012, using one of the most innovative technologies. For more information please visit www.catfp.com

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com .

