FAIR Applauds House Judiciary Committee's Approval of the Border Security and Enforcement Act and Urges Swift Approval by the Full House

"The Federation for American Immigration Reform congratulates the House Judiciary Committee for taking the first step toward restoring order and integrity to our nation's borders. The much-needed Border Security and Enforcement Act clearly defines the Executive Branch's responsibilities when it comes to preventing people from entering the country illegally, detaining and removing those who do, and ending the rampant abuse of our asylum system. These are responsibilities that are being systematically neglected or undermined by the Biden administration.

"In addition, the bill aims to rein in the Biden administration's abuse of parole authority, under which it is allowing tens of thousands of illegal migrants to enter the United States every month on the flimsy pretense that they will be removed at some point in the future.

"We urge Speaker McCarthy to bring this critical legislation to the floor for final passage by the full House of Representatives as soon as possible."

