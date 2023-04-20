OMRON Launches NX502, New Controllers with Advanced Information Control and Safety Control

- Contributing to Achieving High Production Quality and Improving Energy Productivity -

KYOTO, Japan, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation headquartered in Kyoto, western Japan, will globally release the NX-series NX502-1x00 CPU Units (hereinafter referred to as "NX502"), automation controllers with advanced information control and safety control, and the NX-EIP201 EtherNet/IP (TM) Units (hereinafter referred to as "NX-EIP201"), simultaneously on April 24, 2023.

With the growing importance of ESG management, efforts to achieve carbon neutrality are becoming more active at manufacturing sites. In addition, manufacturing sites involved in products that are undergoing remarkable technological innovation, such as xEVs and digital devices, are facing the challenge of building lines that can respond to rapid yield improvement and flexible equipment design in order to respond to sudden fluctuations in demand.

The NX502 CPU Units and NX-EIP201 EtherNet/IP Units utilize OMRON's unique advanced information processing, communications technologies and large-capacity memory to realize real-time analysis and process modularization (*1). This contributes to the reduction of resource disposal losses at production sites and the shortening of lead times when changing lines.

Main Features

1. World's highest precision (*2) data collection and large-capacity transfer capabilities reduce resource disposal losses at production sites

With high-precision data collection capability with a jitter of 1 microsecond or less and data transfer capacity approximately four times that of equivalent-class controllers (*3), production-related data (temperature, pressure, flow rate, etc.) can be analyzed and reflected in processing conditions in real time. It realizes rapid improvement of processes that cause defective products and reduces resource disposal losses at various production sites.

- Application example: Crystal-manufacturing process required for precise product processing

In order to produce high-quality crystals, production-related data must fluctuate in real time depending on conditions, and there is a problem that manufacturing quality is not stable due to the limitations of communications performance, which is a bottleneck. The high information-processing capability of the NX502 enables early identification of the cause, which leads to improvements in production conditions and contributes to stable mass production of crystals.

2. NX-series first integrated control technology (*4) for large-scale and high-speed safety reduces lead times when changing production lines

The integrated control technology advanced by the NX502 and NX-EIP201 allows users to control large-scale production lines with module division through up to 8 network system separations and up to 254 safety connections (*5). This makes it possible to adjust and check partial processes with minimal impact on overall operations even on large lines and maximizes energy productivity by significantly reducing lead times when changing lines.

- Application example: Body frame-welding line handling a wide variety of products

Due to the diversification of market needs, when it is necessary to add or change processes while mixed production of various vehicle models is required, it is necessary to minimize lead time by stopping only the relevant parts. The NX502 and NX-EIP201 can separate network systems, including safety. The products can flexibly respond to detailed changes in manufacturing sites, such as the addition of welding processes, and contribute to improving production efficiency.

OMRON has been contributing to the improvement of productivity at manufacturing sites by leveraging its strength in control technology under the concept "innovative-Automation." The company aims to achieve sustainable manufacturing sites, such as carbon neutrality in production, in addition to improving productivity at manufacturing sites from now. OMRON will enrich the future for people, industries and the globe by innovative automation.

Notes:

(*1) Modularization means dividing each process in the production line into functional units and making it easy to change flexibly.

(*2) Based on OMRON's research as of March 31, 2023.

(*3) Comparison with OMRON's NJ501. Based on its research as of March 31, 2023.

(*4) OMRON's unique multi-core technology simultaneously realizes information processing, safety processing, and control.

(*5) Safety communications standards "CIP Safety (TM)" and "FSoE (Safety over EtherCAT (R))"

- EtherCAT (R) and Safety over EtherCAT (R) are registered trademarks and patented technologies, licensed by Beckhoff Automation GmbH, Germany.

- EtherNet/IP (TM) and CIP Safety (TM) are trademarks of ODVA.

Introducing "innovative-Automation"

OMRON is advancing a unique "innovative-Automation" concept, creating new types of automation that drive the manufacturing revolution forward at the same time as realizing coexistence with the global environment and a sense of purpose for all workers, as well as contributing to the growth of sustainable industries. As it looks to the future of manufacturing, OMRON will pursue novel approaches to productivity in the form of "Autonomation beyond human abilities" and "Advanced collaboration between people and machines," underpinned by "Digital engineering transformation" in order to enrich the future for people, industries and the globe by innovative-Automation.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a leading automation company with its core competencies in "Sensing & Control + Think" technology, and is engaged in a wide range of businesses including industrial automation, healthcare, social systems, and device & module solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 30,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. For more information, please visit the OMRON's website: https://www.omron.com/global/en/

