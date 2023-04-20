UNLIMEAT Takes First Place in New Plant-Based Frozen Category at Albertsons Stores

UNLIMEAT took first place in the new plant-based frozen product category at Albertsons stores.

Differentiates itself with a unique product line, such as its plant-based Korean BBQ, that stands out among competitors.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLIMEAT, the leading plant-based meat brand from Korea, announced that it took first place in the new plant-based frozen product category at Albertsons stores last month. The plant-based food market is experiencing double-digit growth each year, and Albertsons has been seeking strategies to address this market and introduce plant-based products to its stores. The company was the first to introduce private-brand Certified Plant Based foods in collaboration with the Plant Based Foods Association.

UNLIMEAT has been selling at Albertsons stores across the US since January of this year and is attracting attention in the plant-based product category. UNLIMEAT's unique product line, which includes Korean BBQ and Pulled Pork, is different from other brands that generally offer chicken nuggets, patties, and sausages. UNLIMEAT's products are characterized by an Asian touch in their shape and taste, making its first-place win in the new category even more meaningful.

UNLIMEAT has 3 SKUS sold at Albertsons stores: Korean BBQ and two flavors of plant-based Pulled Pork. Its Korean BBQ is a vegan product made to resemble beef chuck, and it's suitable for various cooking methods like grilling, frying, and stir-frying, and pairs well with any seasonings added during cooking. Pulled pork is a typical dish of the American South, but the UNLIMEAT product adds an Asian touch with its sauces. The original flavor has a sweet and savory garlic sauce, while the Sweet & Smoky has the scent of charcoal-grilled ribs, a barbecue dish representative of Korean cuisine.

An UNLIMEAT representative remarked, "We're thrilled to have received this recognition in the plant-based frozen product category at Albertsons companies. Major food companies, such as Kellogg's and ConAgra occupy the top positions among plant-based product sales, making it challenging for small food startups from Asia to enter the rankings so soon after launch. This result is tantamount to showing us the unlimited possibilities for our products. In the future, we aim to add a variety of plant-based options to the tables of many Americans." UNLIMEAT's commitment to sustainability and providing a variety of plant-based options to the market sets them apart and shows their potential for growth in the industry.

About UNLIMEAT

UNLIMEAT's products are rich in nutrients and use various by-products that are discarded in the food production process, such as rice bran, which is discarded during the process of polishing brown rice, and defatted soybean powder, which is discarded after pressing soybean oil. The company began as an idea for reducing waste by using 'ugly agricultural products' that are thrown away due to poor product value, such as small size, scratches, and uneven color. UNLIMEAT is the first food tech startup in Korea to develop, manufacture, and sell plant-based meat created with technology that reproduces the texture, juiciness, taste, and flavor of meat. They have the largest plant-based meat exclusive factory in Asia.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, a leading food retailer, operates over 22000 stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randall's, Pavilions, and others. In partnership with the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), the company has developed new options for its O Organics line that feature the association's Certified Plant Based seal.

