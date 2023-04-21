Liberty HealthShare Sponsors Texas Home School Convention

CANTON, Ohio, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® is blessed to be a sponsor of the Texas Home School Coalition's 2023 Conventions in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston.

The Texas Home School Conventions are a pair of two-day events with inspirational speakers, exhibits, must-have resources and thought-provoking workshops for thousands of parents who homeschool their children and others who are considering the option. They are organized to create a community that encourages and equips parents on their homeschooling journey.

The Dallas/Fort Worth convention is April 27-29, 2023. The Houston event will be June 1-3. Keynote speakers at Dallas/Fort Worth will be Dr. Ben Carson, founder and chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute and Lee Strobel, investigative journalist and author of The Case for Christ.

"It is such a blessing to be able to sponsor the Texas Home School Conventions and to lead a workshop on the shared spirit of homeschooling and healthsharing," said Pastor Wes Humble, Liberty HealthShare's director of community engagement.

"Homeschooling parents have taken control of their children's education, the same way healthsharing members have taken control of their healthcare," he added. "We all share similar Christian values and beliefs."

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for nearly 90,000 members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Since 1986, the Texas Home School Coalition has worked to keep the freedom of Texas families to raise and educate their own children. It believes that raising children is a family's God-given right and calling and that homeschooling is one of the best models for educating children.

