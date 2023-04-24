International Health Industry Forum of Boao Forum for Asia Held in Beijing

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Health Industry Forum of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) was held from April 20th-21st in Beijing.

A special forum under the framework of the Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia (GHF), the event was jointly hosted by the Boao Forum for Asia and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, and organized by the GHF Organizing Committee and the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area Management Committee.

With the theme of "Global Health: Industrial Development and Sharing", the forum consisted of more than 20 important activities, including the opening ceremony and plenary session, eight sub-forums, six industry report release events and two closed-door dialogues. More than 500 representatives from politics, business, academia, media, and other sectors attended the forum, conducting in-depth discussions and building consensus around topics such as global polio eradication, cell & gene therapy, digital health, traditional medicine innovation and development, actively addressing the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, equitable access to diagnostic innovation for global health, nutrition and health and the future of healthcare security.

Yin Yong, Mayor of Beijing, delivered a speech at the plenary session. Other notable speakers featured at the plenary session included Zhou Xiaochuan, Vice Chairman of the BFA; Chen Zhu, President of the Chinese Red Cross Society; Li Baodong, Secretary General of the BFA; Margaret Chan, President of the GHF of BFA; and Shen Hongbing, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Deputy Director of the National Administration of Disease Prevention and Control and Director of Chinese Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The forum witnessed the release of several academic papers and reports, including Standard Configuration of Rational Use of Antibacterial Drugs in Grassroot Medical Institutions – Village Clinics, the White Paper on the Development Prospect of China's Mass Health Industry, White Paper on the Layout and Development Trend of the Global Pharmaceutical and Health Industry, New Opportunities for the Modernization of China's Traditional Medicine Industry, Current Perspective and Future Development on CDMO Market Report, and Innovations for China's Traditional Medicine Industry Report.

