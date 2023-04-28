DXC Technology Announces New Solution to Optimize Hybrid Cloud

DXC Secure Network Fabric Co-Developed with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and AMD Pensando

ASHBURN, Va., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the availability of DXC Secure Network Fabric, an integrated data center solution that is optimized for the hybrid cloud. Built in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and AMD, DXC Secure Network Fabric is a scalable software-defined data center solution that simplifies, modernizes, automates, and secures the data center network at a lower cost.

DXC Technology Logo (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company) (PRNewswire)

This solution comes at a time when increasingly important workloads critical to digital businesses are running on data center networks, and enterprises are seeking both performance and security from their providers.

Leveraging HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000 Series Switch and AMD Pensando DPU technology, DXC Secure Network Fabric provides 800G of processing capacity to serve concurrent workloads. It provides more control and visibility at the network edge and integration across physical and virtual components.

"DXC Secure Network Fabric is a result of DXC's strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and AMD Pensando", said Jayant Tulsiani, VP and Global Network Services Lead, DXC Technology. "This allows us to collaborate at the highest levels to deliver services that enhance data center network capabilities to benefit our customers."

"DXC Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise share a commitment to deliver secure, reliable connectivity for enterprises applications regardless of where they live, on-premises, at the edge, in colocations or in the public cloud," said William Choe, Vice President, Switching and Data Center Networking, HPE Aruba Networking. "DXC's Secure Network Fabric delivers this next generation of innovation helping organizations simplify, secure, and accelerate their data-first modernization journey."

The solution provides several benefits to customers including reduced costs; increased automation; simplified operations; high performance with uncompromised security; and transformation at speed and with zero risk. Backed by DXC's global workforce, DXC Secure Network Fabric is a safe pair of hands to guide your organization on its end-to-end transformation journey.

"The HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000 Series Switch represents a new category of data center switches. Combined with AMD Pensando DPU, it is designed for next-gen data centers and delivers software-defined services at scale and with an impressive TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)," said Soni Jiandani, corporate vice president, Network Technologies & Solutions Group, AMD. "We're delighted to collaborate with DXC on the DXC Secure Network fabric offering to bring these leadership capabilities and benefits to the entire DXC customer base."

This news was announced onstage during Atmosphere, the organization's flagship event, taking place April 23-28 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Register here to watch the keynotes live online and learn how HPE Aruba Networking provides the necessary network infrastructure, security, and automation to ensure networks deliver the right business outcomes.

About DXC Technology:

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

