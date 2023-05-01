84 Lumber Celebrates Military Appreciation Month and Honors Associate Veterans

8th annual "Operation Appreciation" campaign honors veterans through donations, partnerships, and a new Recruitment Call Center to benefit all potential associates

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is proud to take part in Military Appreciation Month this May. The company is celebrating the month by highlighting the stories of associates who have served in the military, recognizing their contributions and dedication to their country and their company.

"We are proud to honor our veterans and show our appreciation for their service to our country," said Maggie Hardy, Owner & CEO, 84 Lumber. "Their skills and experience are invaluable to our company, and we are grateful to have them as part of our 84 Lumber family."

At 84 Lumber, veterans play a significant role in the company's success. Their leadership, discipline, and commitment to excellence are qualities that align with 84 Lumber's culture and values. As part of Military Appreciation Month, 84 Lumber is sharing stories of several of its associates, highlighting their military backgrounds and their career paths within the company.

Jonathan Salazar, co-manager of the 84 Lumber store in Clarksville, Tennessee, was an infantryman in the United States Army for 11 years. Most of this time was spent in Long Range Surveillance (LRS) and in the 82nd Airborne Division as a Weapons Squad Leader and Scout Platoon Sergeant. He spent his last two years as a Drill Sergeant where he was charged with the intake and indoctrination of new soldiers into the Army's ranks. "I took them from day one and taught them everything they needed to know, from dress and appearance to physical training, to drill and ceremony," Salazar said. "My time in the military taught me the importance of teamwork, diligence, and dedication to the mission. These are all qualities I brought with me to 84 Lumber."

"My management team at 84 Lumber was incredibly good at understanding the level of responsibility that I was used to and fed me projects from day one. As a company, we have a great appreciation for the military culture. The team building that goes on here is comparable to how it was in the Army. That's been very refreshing."

According to Leon Rudradean, co-manager at the 84 Lumber location in Deptford, New Jersey, most of the company's policies and procedures can be paralleled to the structure and training within the military. This includes wearing a clean and proper uniform, arriving at least 15 minutes early, as well as treating others with dignity and respect.

Rudradean, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, originally took the job with 84 Lumber to gain managerial experience—and to build a resume. However, he came to realize how much 84 Lumber had to offer to veterans and their families. "I got out of the military looking to start my life as a civilian. I knew the transition would be difficult; however, everyone at 84 Lumber was very welcoming. This has become my home and the company I want to have a career with. I would 100% recommend that any veteran consider 84 Lumber. This company is a hidden jewel, especially for veterans."

Former Infantryman Nick Kobus, now an outside sales associate at 84 Lumber in Riverhead, New York, says, "The leadership skills I learned in the military have helped me become a better leader here." His advice to other veterans looking for a career at 84 Lumber: "It does not include standing in formations, waking up for fire guard or ruck marches. And the pay is better!"

RECRUITMENT CALL CENTER

84 Lumber is launching its first Recruitment Call Center, adding a personal touch for potential associates to ask questions and learn about opportunities throughout the 84 Lumber network without having to travel to a specific location. Callers will have an opportunity to speak to actual 84 Lumber associates from a variety of backgrounds.

The Call Center will be open on Fridays in May from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and all day on July 25th – "Hire a Veteran Day."

84 LUMBER OPERATION APPRECIATION

Throughout Military Appreciation Month, 84 Lumber will be partnering with organizations to provide support and resources to veterans in the communities it serves.

84 Lumber will be hosting catered dinners across the country for various Fisher House locations, where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. These homes are located at military and VA medical centers.

On a local level, 84 Lumber is the sponsor of the Pittsburgh Pirates "Armed Forces Night," which includes branded giveaways for 20,000 fans and giving over 600 tickets to veterans to attend the game.

Furthermore, to celebrate the relocation of its Morgantown, West Virginia store, 84 Lumber is honoring Hometown Heroes with a giveaway of American Flags during its public events over the Memorial Day weekend. People in the area are invited to sign a banner with the name of their personal Hometown Hero – whether a current military family member, a friend or neighbor, a veteran, or a deceased military serviceperson. The banner will be permanently displayed at the new 84 Lumber Morgantown location.

84 Lumber associates who are veterans or active-duty members will be given an extra paid day off to use on a veteran-related holiday, such as Veteran's Day or Memorial Day, each year. Each associate nationwide also will be given a custom Operation Appreciation t-shirt.

In addition to the month-long promotions, 84 Lumber honors veterans year-round through a 10-percent discount for all military personnel and first responders. The company also has combat-wounded purple parking spots at every store across the country.

To learn more visit www.84Lumber.com or Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers in more than 35 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

