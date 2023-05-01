AUTHENTIC SALAMI, CRAFTED FOR CONVENIENCE

Schaller & Weber Enter the Snacking Market with Innovative Salami Sticks.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City's heritage German butcher shop and gourmet charcuterie brand Schaller & Weber makes its first foray into the shelf-stable, grab-and-go snacking category with a focus on innovative flavors and unique collaborations. The range of three distinctive salami sticks embodies their longstanding tradition of quality and craftsmanship while offering a contemporary twist, ensuring that Schaller & Weber's beloved flavors can be enjoyed by even more people, no matter where life takes them.

Schaller & Weber debuts grab-and-go salami with unique flavors featuring Mike's Hot Honey, Hudson Whiskey & Crown Maple.

Since 1937, Schaller & Weber has produced traditional German-style Landjäger salami sticks, enjoyed by generations during outdoor adventures. Seeking to make their classic recipe more accessible, they aimed to create a line of convenient, affordable grab-and-go products. Building on their history of successful collaborations in sausages and charcuterie, they explored diverse flavors by partnering with like-minded New York-based brands, committed to crafting exceptional products. Incorporating the unique ingredients from these partners into their time-honored salami recipes, they've crafted an innovative line of snack sticks that honor their Landjäger tradition while introducing an exciting new array of flavors.

"We're motivated to share the exceptional taste of our salami with a broader audience, so we set out on a mission to create a more accessible version of our classic recipe," informs Jeremy Schaller, President of Schaller & Weber. "Our goal was to craft a product line that retains the essence of our original Landjäger while offering a convenient grab-and-go format and a more approachable price point."

Each crafted from humanely raised, antibiotic free, vegetarian-fed pork and free of artificial ingredients, these mouth-watering salami are perfect for on-the-go enjoyment or infusing charcuterie boards with a sweet and smoky flair, this delightful offering brings the comforting flavors of a leisurely breakfast to your busy lifestyle. The Mike's Hot Honey salami stick expertly melds the Schaller & Weber salami with the sweet heat of the signature Mike's Hot Honey to create the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Hudson Whiskey's "Do The Rye Thing" stick seamlessly infuses salami with the bold essence of Hudson Whiskey's premium rye, capturing the rich, spicy notes of rye whiskey for a robust flavor experience. The Crown Maple salami stick masterfully blends the rich salami flavors with the natural sweetness of maple syrup enhanced by a undertone of hickory smoke.

"Do the Rye Thing is one of Hudson Whiskey's acclaimed variants, capturing the spirit of New York with its bold, peppery taste," says Jill Palais, Senior Brand Manager, American Whiskeys William Grant & Sons. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to partner with another celebrated New York institution that shares our pioneering spirit to deliver this one-of-a-kind Hudson Whiskey Salami Stick."

"Schaller & Weber is an iconic New York City brand with a rich history here in New York," says Mike Kurtz, Founder, Mike's Hot Honey. "We're excited to partner with Schaller & Weber to bring consumers a taste of NYC in the form of these new premium salami sticks. They are truly delicious and unmatched in quality."

"This exceptionally crafted salami stick is a showcase of two premium brands collaborating to delight fans everywhere," says Michael Cobb, CEO of Hudson Valley based Crown Maple syrup. "The artisans at Schaller & Weber lean on their long-standing expertise to deliver an exciting and flavorful portfolio of salami sticks."

The Schaller & Weber collaborative salami sticks will be available May 1 online at schallerweber.com and at their Yorkville store at 654 2nd Ave, New York, as well as through the following launch partners: Central Market, Texas; Berkeley Bowl and Oliver's Market, Bay Area; Bristol Farms, The Meat Place and Butchery, SoCal; Corti Bros., Sacramento; Harmon's, Utah; Roche Bros., New England; Adams Fairacre Farms, Hudson Valley NY; Meat & Flowers, The Catskills NY; Zabar's and Tin Building, NYC.

Schaller & Weber

Established in 1937 by master charcutier Ferdinand Schaller, Schaller & Weber's traditional German meats and charcuterie have become a New York culinary institution. The juicy snap of every sausage, the intoxicating smoked aroma of each ham and the delicate flavors of the pâtés and spreads are proof that Schaller & Weber remains true to what made their meats a success almost a century ago. Schaller & Weber's products are now available nationwide, while its roots remain firmly planted in its original location at 1654 2nd Avenue in New York City.

Hudson Whiskey NY

As a pioneer of the American craft whiskey movement, Hudson Whiskey started out like many New York stories, with a daring proposition. In this case, to make New York's first bourbon ever and to open the first distillery in the state since prohibition. Hudson Whiskey was invented with a rebellious mind-set to create a bold American whiskey unlike any other within the category, from a place unlike any other in the world, New York. From the majestic views of the Hudson Valley to the bright lights of Broadway, Hudson Whiskey is a celebration of New York spirit and the brilliant, creative, and resilient people who call it home. For more information, visit HudsonWhiskey.com and follow along at @HudsonWhiskey and @tuthilltown. Be bold, and please drink responsibly.

HUDSON WHISKEY, 46% ALC./VOL. ©2023 BOTTLED BY WILLIAM GRANT & SONS, LTD. DISTRIBUTED BY WILLIAM GRANT & SONS, INC. NEW YORK, NY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Crown Maple is Quite Possibly the Purest Maple Syrup on Earth® and sets a new standard in maple with exceptionally crafted, select-quality, 100% pure organic maple syrups and sugar. Founded by Robb & Lydia Turner in 2010, Crown Maple has been carefully crafted from the ground up to become the preeminent maple syrup brand. Nestled in New York's Hudson Valley, the 800-acre Crown Maple Estate is at the heart of Crown Maple – fueling their passion to combine the absolute best ingredients with artisanal craftsmanship to create The Best Nature has to Offer®. Crown Maple has elevated maple beyond a sweetener into a defining ingredient that is creating a growing portfolio of maple-infused products including Schaller & Weber Crown Maple Salami Stick, Organic Maple Sugar Pancake & Waffle Mix, Maple Glazed Nuts, Maple Cayenne Hot Sauce, among others. crownmaple.com.

Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey. Founded in 2010 by Mike Kurtz, the brand was born from a desire to create and share the highest quality honey infused with chili peppers. Mike began drizzling his signature hot honey on pizzas at the Brooklyn pizzeria where he worked, and customers started to ask if they could buy bottles to take home. Mike's Hot Honey became a word-of-mouth sensation, sparking the creation of a new category of honey. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Mike's Hot Honey can now be found on restaurant menus and in the honey aisle of retailers across the US. mikeshothoney.com

