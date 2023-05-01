Elizabeth Banks and Archer Roose Launch the Elizabeth Banks Book Club

A book club for people who don't like reading, but love drinking wine.

BOSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows that book clubs are just an excuse to get together with friends and drink wine. So, Archer Roose has decided to cut out the proverbial middle-man by creating the Elizabeth Banks Book Club. The first-ever club of its kind where the books don't actually matter.

Elizabeth Banks (PRNewswire)

Elizabeth Banks, Archer Roose co-owner and Chief Creative Officer, is the latest Hollywood multi-hyphenate celebrity to launch a 'book club', in a :45 video announcing the initiative. On a mission to disrupt the wine industry with luxury wine in cans, Archer Roose takes the expected, conventional book club idea and flips it on its head. How? By highlighting the not-so-secret-secret of book clubs – they are an excuse to get friends together to enjoy wine. Banks and Archer Roose demonstrate this by featuring 'books' that don't actually exist – such as "How to Play the Violin Despite Your IBS", "Riding a Bike is Hard. Tax Fraud is Easy" and "Things Horses Care About" to name a few.

"Our 'club'," says Banks using air quotes, "is designed to get people right to the wine. It celebrates the camaraderie enjoyed with friends and Archer Roose."

By following @archerroosewines, Instagram users automatically join 'the club.' They are encouraged to share the titles on their personal channels, stock up on Archer Roose and call their own 'book club meeting' (ie. an excuse to drink wine with friends.) They are also encouraged to brag about their participation in the program to gain the 'smart person social clout' that is associated with being in a book club. Throughout the summer, users can check out Archer Roose's Instagram for additional playful book titles and ongoing social support around the book club.

"Now you can have a book club meeting with your friends or family and not have to worry about if you read the book or not," says Archer Roose CEO Marian Leitner. "It's all about the wine and not taking ourselves too seriously."

Created by Archer Roose's agency of record, Colossus (Boston, MA), this activation is another in a line of breakthrough creative executions. Since the inception of Banks' partnership, Archer Roose & Colossus have successfully garnered attention by poking fun at marketing conventions. The team introduced Elizabeth Banks in Uninvited Guest where she forcibly made herself the brand spokesperson, launched the Archer Roose Rewards Program which offered to mail free snakes to anyone who purchased 100,000 cases of wine, and unsuccessfully visited the Metaverse to show that wine is best enjoyed in real life.

"Drinking wine should be fun." says Greg Almeida, ECD at Colossus, "Archer Roose really understands that. You can see it in everything they do. They're redefining the status quo and welcoming a broader audience into the world of wine."

Archer Roose is pioneered by women (a women-owned and -operated company). For this production, Colossus helped champion progress in the male-dominated production industry by using a largely female crew, director & editor.

The "Elizabeth Banks Book Club from Archer Roose" video can be seen here and the web experience can be found ( here ) and on ( Instagram .)

About Archer Roose

Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was―garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes to produce a portfolio of delicious wine varietals. We also shape the foundation of wine as it should be―with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. In creating new wine traditions, we give modern drinkers the freedom to curate their own drinking experiences with formats that fit their lifestyles.

For more information, please visit www.archerroose.com and check out our Instagram and Facebook .

About Colossus

Colossus is an advertising and creative company based in Boston, Mass. We are an independent creative company partnering with a select number of like-minded brands who view creativity as a business lever. We're built small—by design—which keeps us nimble, efficient and adaptable to the needs of our clients. You don't need to be big in size to be a colossus in stature. After all, a tweet can topple the stock market. And Prince was only 5' 2". Our goal is to help brands break through the white noise of the mundane by shaping art, technology and commerce into meaningful experiences. For more information, please visit wearecolossus.com.

About Elizabeth Banks

Actress, producer, writer and director Elizabeth Banks is known for roles in both comedy and drama, as well as film and television. Banks most recently produced and directed Universal Pictures' highly successful comedy-thriller COCAINE BEAR, which continues to be a hit at the box office. Banks can be seen starring in THE BEANIE BUBBLE alongside Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook and in A MISTAKE directed by Christine Jeffs (SUNSHINE CLEANING). Earlier this year, Banks starred in the feature drama CALL JANE alongside Sigourney Weaver, which premiered at Sundance and London Film Festival. Her work includes stand-out performances in projects including THE HUNGER GAMES franchise, Love & Mercy, The LEGO Movie and Mrs. America. She is also a three-time Emmy nominee for her recurring roles in 30 ROCK and MODERN FAMILY. On the production side, Banks made her directorial debut in 2015 with PITCH PERFECT 2, and produced the Pitch Perfect franchise through her production company Brownstone Productions, along with her husband Max Handleman. Brownstone Productions' slate includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios, including the critically-acclaimed comedy SHRILL on Hulu, starring SNL's Aidy Bryant and BUMPER IN BERLIN on Peacock.

Archer Roose Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Archer Roose