Happy National Pet Month from Thrasio

Thrasio Celebrates National Pet Month with Deals on Top Products

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Pet Month, Thrasio, a next-generation consumer goods company, has compiled a list of the must-haves for pet owners from their portfolio of brands. And they're teaming up with Amazon for its second annual Pet Day to offer special deals on leading pet products.

Pet ownership has skyrocketed in the last several years. Sixty-six percent of U.S. households own a pet helping to make pet goods one of Thrasio's fastest growing categories. Thrasio's top-selling pet odor eliminator Angry Orange ™, can now be found in Walmart, Target, and PetSmart, as well as having more than 50,000 loyal Amazon subscribe and save subscribers, and their ChomChom pet hair roller boasts over 100,000 ratings on Amazon.

"We are building a portfolio of beloved everyday products that make customers' lives better, and pet owners need a lot of products to get through the day!" says Brandon Hendrix, SVP Marketing & Creative at Thrasio. "We are constantly enhancing our offerings to meet their needs. In fact, a lot of our product development comes from customer feedback. We take reviews into consideration when expanding product lines, improving existing products, and acquiring new brands that offer a differentiated product. Just look at Angry Orange. We acquired the brand with two main products and evolved the line to include more than twenty—with more launching this year. Customers loved the original concentrate, but wanted an easier ready-to-use formula which we developed in many sizes and now in various scents. Did you know cats don't love the smell of citrus? We offer a 'fresh' scent enzyme cleaner & stain remover for those discerning felines, but dog owners asked for that signature orange smell, so we now offer both."

Here's a selection of customer-favorite products that make life with a pet easier and more efficient - plus a sneak peek on when to score the Amazon deals.

Keep your home fur-free with the original ChomChom, the pet hair roller with a cult following. You've seen it all over TikTok and it ranks as Buzzfeed's #1 product to buy again.

5/5/23 with the code 20PETDAY23 Enjoy 20% off ChomChom's original pet hair remover from now throughwith the code 20PETDAY23

Blast foul pet smells instantly with Angry Orange Odor Eliminator, an industrial-strength, multi-surface spray with a fresh citrus scent powered by cold-pressed orange peels. And over 100,000 five-star ratings across all products on Amazon.

5/3/23 with code 20PETDAYAO and take advantage of Pet Day lightning deals on its Snag Angry Orange enzyme cleaner & stain remover for 20% off from now throughwith code 20PETDAYAO and take advantage of Pet Day lightning deals on its odor eliminators with an extra 10% discount code 10PETDAYAO

Muddy paws and claws don't stand a chance against the most reviewed dog car seat cover on Amazon from Active Pets.

De-mat & de-shed your furry friend like a pro without making a mess with this indispensable dog grooming brush from Pat Your Pet or this double-sided pet hair remover from Pawradise.

5/7/23 and grab a $8.47 Take advantage of a 7-Day Deal running on Amazon from now throughand grab a deshedding brush for just

5/5/23 with 20PETDAYPAW Get 20% off the double-sided pet hair remover throughwith 20PETDAYPAW

Pawler's pooper scooper rake lets you easily scoop poop without having to bend down or use your hands, now with a larger tray and longer handle than the others on the market.

Prime Members can enjoy a special deal - just $26.99 from now through 5/3/23

Stelucca's cat scratch furniture protector is simple to apply, and the clear adhesive mats will keep your couch looking like new.

Prime members can grab a 6-pack for $15.66 during Amazon's Pet Day promotion

Thrasio's portfolio of pet goods will keep your home (and car, and yard) looking great and smelling fresh as an orange. Stay tuned for additional deals throughout National Pet Month.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved online marketplace products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet odor eliminators and stain removers , Wise Owl Outfitters camping and outdoor gear , and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands . In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was cofounded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein. thrasio.com . How Goods Become Great™

