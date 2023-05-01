Love, Little Rock Makes its Move, Invites former Arkansans, as well as potential newcomers, to "Come Home" for a Customized Job Match and $10K Signing Bonus

Little Rock Love Connection's unique approach also incentivizes locals to serve as a matchmaker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To entice out-of-state talent to the central Arkansas region, The Little Rock Regional Chamber has announced an unprecedented attraction campaign offering both newcomers and former Arkansans a personalized job match opportunity and $10,000. Local residents can join the movement by playing matchmaker and referring friends and family to the program. Successful matches are eligible to receive $501. Potential candidates can learn more by visiting movetoLR.com.

Little Rock Love Connection is a campaign pioneered by the Little Rock Regional Chamber, the creators of Love, Little Rock, to uniquely recruit talent to the central Arkansas region in response to its growing economy. (PRNewswire)

MovetoLR.com invites Arkansans home, local residents to play matchmaker, and newcomers to fall in love with Little Rock .

Building on Love, Little Rock, the Chamber's Amazon campaign that earned national headlines in 2017, this Little Rock Love Connection campaign positions the region as a potential match for future residents with available career opportunities. Cash incentive-based talent recruitment campaigns are gaining popularity nationwide to bolster the workforce for expanding economies. The Little Rock Love Connection campaign takes a unique approach by inviting natives to return home, encouraging newcomers to love Little Rock, and deploying current residents to act as matchmakers.

"Not only is Little Rock a city to fall in love with, it's also an amazing hub of regional career possibilities," expressed Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. "Our beautiful region is growing and offers a friendly, dynamic and diverse culture. Little Rock also offers affordable housing options, making it an ideal location to build a successful and meaningful career while enjoying a high-quality life. We're excited to encourage more people to explore what Little Rock has to offer and join us in making it even better."

Little Rock Love Connection seeks individuals with experience in high-demand professions, a commitment to relocate to Little Rock for current available positions and a willingness to join the visionaries, dreamers, romantics, idealists and rebels dedicated to growing together. The $10,000 bonus is being offered to make these successful career matches even sweeter.

"With a growing number of businesses and industries expanding in the area, I'm excited to see what the Chamber is doing to nurture economic growth for our growing city and region," said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. "Recruiting new residents by offering these incentives will strengthen our city's workforce, create more long-term growth, and enhance the quality of life and place for all of our residents and surrounding neighbors here in the 501."

The Little Rock Regional Chamber is partnering with area employers in various sectors, including technology, healthcare, and manufacturing, to offer a diverse range of job opportunities for incoming residents. Business partners to-date include:

Stephens

City of Little Rock

Arvest Bank

Little Rock Port Authority

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Baptist Health

CHI St. Vincent

Saracen Casino Resort

Central Arkansas Water

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority

Mainstream Technologies, Inc.

Arkansas Children's

Lexicon, Inc.

Halff

Cadence Insurance

BOND.AI

FORVIS J.A. Riggs Tractor Company

McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Apptegy

Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, Inc.

Attorneys Title Group, PLLC

Baldwin & Shell Construction Company

Bell & Company, PA

Edafio

First Orion

L'Oréal USA

McLarty Nissan of Little Rock

Remington

Revolution

Sig Sauer

Simmons Bank

Wilson Law Group, PLLC

"The Chamber and our partners are committed to helping more people discover the endless possibilities of life in Little Rock and make a move with confidence," said Chesshir. "And for those that moved away, we want to welcome them back to rediscover the vibrant city they left…a city called home by generous, neighborly people who also love taking care of each other."

The Chamber will also connect new arrivals with resources and support networks, including realtors, volunteer opportunities and networking events to help them acclimate to their new environment and build lasting relationships. To learn more information about the program and submit an application, visit movetoLR.com. To play matchmaker and potentially earn $501, local residents can recommend out-of-state family and friends at movetoLR.com/501match.

