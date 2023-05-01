TruConnect Expands its Lifeline Benefit Services to the State of Virginia

The expansion enables qualifying residents to receive Truly Unlimited service including high speed data, talk, text, and a free Android™ smartphone.

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruConnect, the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its Lifeline services to the state of Virginia. With TruConnect, qualifying Virginia residents can enroll in the Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) benefits to receive a free phone with wireless service.

The FCC's Lifeline and the ACP benefits are federal government programs that provide relief to eligible low-income households by making connectivity more available and affordable. Reliance on the internet is continuing to grow as daily necessities like work, school and healthcare move more and more access and resources online, meaning staying connected to friends, family, and the rest of the world is more important than ever.

As the need for technology increases, so does the digital divide. The rising cost of living is forcing many low-income Americans to make difficult decisions about where they spend their budget, and connectivity doesn't always make the cut. By bringing its Lifeline services to Virginia (the 38th state to become authorized in addition to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands), TruConnect is providing eligible low-income customers with a free phone and free wireless plans, making connectivity one less cost to worry about.

"At TruConnect, we envision a world where everyone and everything is connected," said Doug Lodder, President at TruConnect. "We're proud to bring America one step closer to bridging the digital divide and one state closer to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate in the information economy."

Virginia residents will now have the opportunity to receive the following offerings at no cost to them with TruConnect's Truly Unlimited plan:

Free smartphone or SIM card

Free UNLIMITED data

Free UNLIMITED talk

Free UNLIMITED text

Option to buy tablet for $10.01

Free UNLIMITED international calling to select countries including Canada , China , Mexico , South Korea , and Vietnam

In order to qualify, total household income must be at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for Lifeline or at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for the ACP benefit. Alternatively, individuals or households automatically qualify to receive these benefits if they participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or the Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit.

For more information, visit https://www.truconnect.com/.

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., expanding availability of wireless and internet service plans and low-cost devices through Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to all eligible Americans. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans gain access to critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data, and easy-to-use devices like handsets, tablets, computers and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide and connecting millions of Americans who have otherwise been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers.

