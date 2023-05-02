B. Riley Expands Consumer Industry Leadership with Three Strategic Hires

Robert C. Arnold joins as Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking Anna Glaessgen and Jeff Lick join as Senior Equity Research Analysts

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading middle market investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), today announced a series of strategic hires further expanding its market leadership and expertise across Consumer industries. Robert C. Arnold joins as Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking and brings over 20 years of experience in investment banking and deep industry expertise across a wide range of consumer industries including restaurants, apparel, retail, food and beverage, grocery, and consumer products. Additionally, Anna Glaessgen and Jeff Lick join as Senior Research Analysts with B. Riley Securities Equity Research division, focused on expanding coverage across consumer growth verticals including beauty, personal care, luxury goods, retail, and consumer products.

B Riley Logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial) (PRNewswire)

B. Riley Securities expands Consumer industry leadership with strategic hires in Investment Banking and Equity Research

"This strategic expansion bolsters our established leadership across consumer industries and reinforces our commitment to providing differentiated insights into the sectors driving growth today," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "Robert brings a proven track record and significant industry experience to our investment banking team while Anna and Jeff add an important new dimension to our equity research coverage. We are pleased to welcome this talented group of professionals to B. Riley."

Robert C. Arnold joins as a Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking and is based in San Francisco, CA. He joins from Raymond James where he served as a Managing Director and Head of the North American restaurant practice for over 12 years. Widely respected as a trusted advisor to consumer growth companies, Arnold brings deep industry expertise and long-standing corporate and private equity relationships, and has earned a reputation for his ability to seamlessly pivot to respond to clients' needs in line with prevailing consumer market trends. Throughout his 20+ year career, he has completed nearly 70 transactions with aggregate value in excess of $16 billion for more than 50 brands across consumer industries including restaurants, retail, food and beverage, grocery, apparel, and consumer products. Arnold holds a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.

Anna Glaessgen, CFA joins as a Senior Research Analyst and brings nearly a decade of experience in Consumer Equity Research. Based in Miami, FL, Glaessgen will be focused on expanding coverage across Active/Outdoor Lifestyle as well as Beauty and Wellness. She most recently led coverage of Consumer Recreation and Leisure as a Vice President at Jefferies. Prior to joining Jefferies, she covered Consumer Recreation and Leisure at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (now Truist) and Apparel, Footwear, and Department Stores at Telsey Advisory Group. She holds a BS in Administration with concentrations in Economics and Finance from the University of Richmond.

Jeff Lick joins as a Senior Research Analyst focused on Retail and related Consumer sub-sectors. Based in Boston, MA, he brings over 20 years of experience investing in and analyzing publicly traded consumer companies and partnering with corporate leadership and executive management teams. He spent the last 15 years as founder and portfolio manager for Galt Investments, a value oriented consumer focused hedge fund, and previously managed a consumer focused portfolio for PAR Capital. He developed extensive experience in the consumer sector, distressed situations, and structured equity investing early on in his career working at Gordon Brothers, GE Capital, and Triumph Capital, a middle market private equity firm. He holds a BS in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, OH and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

