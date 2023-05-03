AliveCor's KardiaMobile Card Honored by Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards and the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

KardiaMobile Card recognized for its contributions to digital health

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced that KardiaMobile Card , the world's thinnest and lightest personal ECG, has been honored on Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas list in the Health category and awarded the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Technology Solution in the Cardiology category.

AliveCor logo (PRNewsfoto/AliveCor, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

KardiaMobile Card is the world's first credit-card-sized personal ECG device. With the ability to detect six of the most common arrhythmias in just 30 seconds, KardiaMobile Card provides patients with the critical data they need to take charge of their heart health at home or on the go.

"At AliveCor, we're relentless in our pursuit to improve personal cardiac monitoring and are honored to be recognized by Fast Company and MedTech Breakthrough for our efforts in bringing our advanced, clinically validated AI directly into patients' wallets and back pockets," said Jessica Weinstein, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, AliveCor. "KardiaMobile Card represents the future of heart health, and we're excited to be at the forefront of improving cardiovascular care delivery by making essential data more accessible."

Fast Company's annual list of World Changing Ideas spotlights individuals and organizations that are solving today's biggest challenges. The 2023 honorees reflect some of the most transformative ideas across all industries.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards, organized by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, honors the platforms, devices and people who are making a difference in the healthcare industry.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AliveCor, Inc.