Martin LLP Welcomes Arturo Velez to Debt Finance Practice

STAMFORD, Conn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin LLP is pleased to announce that Arturo Velez has joined as Partner in the firm's debt finance practice group. Arturo's practice concentrates on middle market debt finance where he advises both lenders and borrowers, as well as other stakeholders involved in finance transactions, including banks, alternative lenders in a variety of industries.

Arturo has acted as primary lender's counsel in finance transactions both as external counsel and as in-house counsel. Arturo brings a wealth of experience gained in the finance practice of a major national law firm, as well as serving as the Associate General Counsel acting as the primary legal advisor to commercial lending and portfolio teams. William Malpica, head of banking and finance at Martin LLP states, "We are very fortunate to welcome Arturo to our group; his high caliber talent and experience enables us to expand our capacity to execute effectively on middle market debt transactions."

Arturo is a graduate of Columbia University School of Law. He received his bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University.

