MosoLabs Launches Trellis, a Secure Video Monitoring Solution Powered by the Helium 5G Network

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MosoLabs, builders of world-class wireless products that empower people to use and expand decentralized, blockchain-powered networks as well as private networks, is launching Trellis, a secure video monitoring solution with advanced video AI analytics, real-time view, and video event recording. The Helium 5G-ready Moso Leaf camera and doorbell with the Trellis secure video monitoring are available now. Bundles are also coming soon, and will consist of a combination of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) LTE small cell radio, cameras, and video doorbells—all powered by the Helium 5G network.

MosoLabs' mission is to build state-of-the-art wireless solutions that allow property managers and facility owners to manage their business sites better. MosoLabs allows small and medium businesses to easily deploy and manage their own CBRS network, while rapidly scaling the installation of CBRS-connected IoT devices to gain insights into their facility's security and equipment effectiveness.

"Launching Trellis is the result of hard work and dedication by the team, as well as the collaborative efforts with the Helium ecosystem," said Andy Lin, co-founder of MosoLabs. "We are thrilled to see the fruits of our work come to life and excited for what the future holds for MosoLabs. I believe this new, secure, and cost-effective video monitoring solution will be a tremendous opportunity for property managers."

Thanks to CBRS LTE, MosoLabs cameras have a longer range and are more secure compared to WiFi alternatives. In addition to a longer range and more security, the deployment of CBRS solutions is much simpler, and initial costs are minimized because connectivity is completely wireless. In fact, by choosing Trellis, property managers can save up to 95% on wiring installation costs for their buildings since indoor radio connectivity has a range of up to 30m, while outdoor radio connectivity extends up to 300m.

The Helium Network is the world's first decentralized wireless network, providing accessible, open-source, and low-cost wireless coverage for a wide range of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) devices across 192 countries worldwide. With Helium, MosoLabs offers an unprecedented property monitoring solution with secured data transmission and the ability for users to earn crypto as their network grows.

"With innovative solutions like Trellis, MosoLabs continues to demonstrate the value of community-driven wireless networks in powering the next-generation of smart home devices," said Abhay Kumar, CEO of the Helium Foundation. "MosoLabs continues to be a dedicated ecosystem partner, driving utility and usage to the Helium Network."

Design your own Helium 5G-powered secure video monitoring solution with the Moso Leaf Camera and the Moso Leaf Doorbell. Each Trellis-compatible camera and doorbell has an MSRP of $250 and includes 24 months of cloud storage and 20GB of Helium 5G data. To learn more about Trellis and Moso Leaf camera products and to get your own today, visit mosolabs.com .

MosoLabs develops exceptional hardware and software products that empower people to build and use open, decentralized wireless networks. We pride ourselves on being customer-first with a focus on innovation to offer trusted solutions that enable anyone to grow and employ their network while maximizing the rewards for doing so. MosoLabs is backed by Sercomm. Learn more at www.mosolabs.com

