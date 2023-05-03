PatientIQ Wins 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Technology Innovation

The patient outcomes platform is recognized for its impact on improving the patient experience and clinical outcomes

CHICAGO , May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientIQ, a leading healthcare technology company deriving actionable insights from patient outcomes data at scale, today announced its cloud-based platform has been named the "Best Patient Experience Solution" in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards, an awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market. The PatientIQ platform amplifies the power of the patient by automating the collection and measurement of patient-reported outcomes data to improve clinical care delivery. The platform was recognized out of more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries.

PatientIQ is the healthcare technology partner for deriving actionable insights from patient outcomes data. The PatientIQ platform is a cloud-based solution that empowers hospitals, health systems, private practices, and industry partners to systemically collect, measure and analyze patient-reported outcomes data to improve clinical and operational performance. (PRNewswire)

The PatientIQ platform delivers personalized digital care experiences proven to engage patients in their care and automate the collection of patient-reported outcomes data. This data is then analyzed with a proprietary analytics engine to aid healthcare providers with insights at the point of care unique to each patient. Additionally, the platform offers population health analytics solutions to help healthcare organizations quantify the current state of their care delivery, identify drivers of positive patient outcomes, and target areas in need of quality improvement.

"Clinicians should be able to quantifiably demonstrate their outcomes to patients rather than having to rely on anecdotal proof of the quality of their care delivery," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "PatientIQ delivers on this need, changing the healthcare industry and revolutionizing how patient data is used to define and improve quality of care."

"PatientIQ is guided by the belief that patient-reported outcomes data is the most valuable currency in healthcare today," said Matthew Gitelis, CEO, PatientIQ. "Having outcomes data captured system-wide, integrated into real-time feedback loops, and supported by analytical tools to improve care delivery is the difference between healthcare organizations leading the way and those constantly struggling to keep up with industry challenges. Healthcare is ultimately a people business and what we do is about patients – improving their care experiences and helping organizations improve clinical outcomes."

PatientIQ serves thousands of healthcare providers across the country and has engaged millions of patients on its platform. Its customer base includes hospitals and health systems, private practices, and life science and medical device companies that believe in the power of patient outcomes data to push medicine forward.

For more information on PatientIQ, visit www.patientiq.io.

About PatientIQ

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

