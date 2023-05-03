P.F. Chang's celebrates moms, dads and new graduates with exclusive new offerings

Planning special events for loved ones this spring season is easier than ever with P.F. Chang's limited-time food and specialty drink offerings, a brand new at-home celebration kit and added rewards for Gold and Platinum members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring welcomes a season of many celebrations for moms, dads and new graduates. As temperatures begin to rise, P.F. Chang's® is also turning up the heat with offerings for guests celebrating special occasions with family and friends, including a prix fixe menu for guests dining in and family meal options to enjoy at home. Guests visiting P.F. Chang's will have the opportunity to experience a new, limited-time Red Velvet Cheesecake dessert launching just in time for Mother's Day, as well as a refreshing beverage assortment including the launch of P.F. Chang's first new house beer. For guests ordering takeout or delivery, the new Celebration Kit for Four brings the P.F. Chang's table home to surprise and delight at any event.

"The new seasonal offerings make P.F. Chang's a premier destination for celebrations, providing customers with endless ways to make loved ones feel special wherever they are this spring," said Genaro Perez, senior vice president of marketing. "We recognize that customers put a lot of thought into how they celebrate milestone moments, from graduation to Mother's Day and Father's Day. We invite our guests to join us for an unforgettable dining experience and scratch-made Asian menu favorites, whether in-restaurant or at home."

Guests dining at P.F. Chang's this spring can enjoy the new P.F. Chang's house beer, refreshing craft cocktails and a Mother's Day weekend exclusive dessert offering:

Ha-Chi 5251 Pilsner

P.F. Chang's first-ever specialty house draft beer is inspired by the original P.F. Chang's location, P.F. Chang's Waterfront in Scottsdale, zip code 85251. This crisp, lightly hopped pilsner honors P.F. Chang's Asian roots and features the iconic P.F. Chang's warrior horse as the tap handle

Red Crane Sangria

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Josh Cellars Merlot, Cointreau, pomegranate, lemon

Luxe Punch

Zacapa No. 23 Rum, Angostura bitters, lemon, pineapple, Chinese five-spice, honey

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red velvet cake, creamy cheesecake center, vanilla buttercream and fresh berries;

available for a limited time starting Mother's Day weekend on Friday, May 12, while supplies last

For customers dining in, the prix fixe Celebration Menu is the perfect way to commemorate any occasion. The four-course menu option starts at $55 per person and includes a choice of one appetizer, soup, main entrée and dessert. Included with the meal for those over 21 years of age is the option to toast celebratory moments with a glass of Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc or Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon.

For guests who wish to dine at home, P.F. Chang's is offering a Celebration Kit for Four with all the details needed to bring an authentic P.F. Chang's celebration to their own table, including:

Gold chopsticks used for special celebrations at P.F. Chang's (set of four)

P.F. Chang's dragon confetti mix to adorn the table

Hand-folded origami crane card holders with notecards to personalize guests' names (set of four)

Two-in-one bottle opener/bottle stopper to assist in toasting the occasion

A special celebration greeting card for the guest of honor

The Celebration Kit for Four is available beginning on May 10 for $18 and can be purchased as an add-on when ordering online for takeout, catering or delivery and can also be purchased in-restaurant when picking up an order.

To share well wishes with loved ones all season long, P.F. Chang's Gold and Platinum Rewards members will be rewarded with points for purchases on limited-edition e-gift cards special for moms, dads and graduates. For the first time, any guest purchasing an e-gift card will be able to send them directly to their loved ones through text messaging.

In addition to e-gift cards, rewards members can earn points with every purchase when they visit P.F. Chang's or order online and through the app. While the Gold Rewards program is free to join, the Platinum Rewards program, which launched September 2022, is a subscription-based loyalty program with added benefits including double points earned with every $1 spent, unlimited free delivery through the P.F. Chang's website or app, waitlist priority reservations and exclusive concierge service access.

For more details on the featured spring menu offerings at P.F. Chang's, please visit https://www.pfchangs.com/.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

